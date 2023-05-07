5 things to avoid when you start GTA Online as a beginner (post The Last Dose update)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Online were orginially released in 2013. Interestingly, the game continues to attract new players even today and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. As of now, the map is full of icons representing jobs and missions to do. However, beginners must be wary of what route they choose to traverse on their journey to success.

Without proper knowledge, knowing what to pursue and what to avoid can be a little difficult to judge. Fortunately, you can use this list as a guide. Here are five things to avoid in GTA Online as a beginner post The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ignoring Random Events and 4 more things to avoid as a beginner in GTA Online (post The Last Dose update)

1) Wasting money on luxury items

There is an endless list of unique vehicles in GTA Online. They are some of the most attractive things one can own in the game and range from dynamic aircraft to super stylish cars. However, their services come at a really heavy price that most beginners should avoid spending. Expensive apparel are also on the list of things to be avoided initially.

It is well-known that one needs to spend money to make money in this game. Hence, newcomers should focus on building a strong base in the beginning rather than wasting cash on luxurious commodities.

2) Ignoring story missions

While it is clear that the best ways to make money in GTA Online are businesses and heists, they require heavy initial investments and beginners won't have access to that kind of cash. Here, DLC story missions act as building blocks of racking up a sizeable bank balance.

The First and Last Dose updates brought a fresh set of missions that reward players with a generous payout. Beginners should primarily focus on completing such missions when they start playing the game. First-time players also get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online for free after completing all Last Dose missions.

3) Ignoring Random Events

Random Events are optional side quests that players can complete every day. While their payouts are not very high, beginners must utilize Random Events to get money in GTA Online without investments. There are a plethora of such tasks present in the game like G's Cache and Stash Houses.

They are quite simple and take about 10 to 15 minutes maximum to complete. Additionally, beginners can collect lost action figures across Los Santos and Blaine County. Not only will this improve their knowledge of the map, but also reward them with money.

4) Not using private lobbies for missions

Every business has its own set of selling and resupply missions in GTA Online. In principle, they are quite straightforward but do take some time to complete. Previously, the game did not allow players to do these tasks in private lobbies, however, it is possible now.

Unfortunately, this is isn't communicated clearly to beginners. Doing selling and resupply missions in public lobbies was a major source of income loss due to interference from other players. Hence, they should avoid using public lobbies for missions in the game.

5) Getting demotivated from the grind

GTA Online is a never-ending grind and only those who are in for the long haul succeed. Seeing how much time it takes to make the first million can demotivate beginners. However, they must avoid shying away from the grind and try to embrace it as it is the essence of this game.

Story missions, businesses, heists, and everything else available has a major role to play in a beginner's journey in Grand Theft Auto Online. Eventually, they get into a habit of grinding and reach a point where it stops feeling like a chore.

Poll : How long have you been playing GTA Online? A few months More than a year 0 votes