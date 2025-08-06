"This should be Xbox and PlayStation doing this": GTA Online players react to the leaked age verification system

Some assets from the GTA Online’s rumored age verification system leaked recently, and it quickly caught the community’s attention. Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned data miner, shared some screenshots of the unreleased feature. However, the images were from the game's PC Enhanced version.In response, ben (X/@videotechuk_), a prominent member of the GTA community, stated:“This should be Xbox and PlayStation doing this. Aren’t they the ones letting under 18s play GTA with minimal checks?”The user also raised some potential privacy concerns associated with the rumored age verification process. Grand Theft Auto fans are seemingly unhappy with the developer working on it in the background. @HAHHAHHFBJ commented:“Rockstar had their biggest project ever leak with over 90 minutes of footage leak a few years ago. This is not right.”Many other Grand Theft Auto fans also raised concerns regarding the rumored GTA Online age verification process:GTA fans are not happy with the age verification mandate (Images via X)Some fans also predicted that age confirmation for GTA Online could reduce the number of active players.The multiplayer game is expected to see a player count drop after the age verification mandate (Images via X)However, others stated that underage players could use their parents’ ID to play Grand Theft Auto Online once this leaked feature is implemented.Grand Theft Auto Online’s age verification could be easily bypassed (Images via X)ZedK (X/@ItsZedK) shared their concerns regarding the lack of details for the age verification process:“Still no information. I'm guessing on what the minimum age will be? As sad as it may be, Rockstar will lose a HUGE chunk of their playerbase if they make this 18+, which will probably happen in the UK, but may be less in other areas?”While the GTA Online age verification preview leak showed some in-game features locked behind it, we still don’t know exactly when Rockstar Games will implement it.At the same time, some fans also anticipate that the studio could add age verification in GTA 6.Possible reason behind the rumored GTA Online age verification processThe United Kingdom recently made it mandatory for internet users to verify their age for most (if not all) of the internet services in the region. While Rockstar Games has yet to add it to GTA Online, we assume the government law to be the reason behind it.However, it remains to be seen how the gaming studio proceeds with the feature and how it affects the gameplay moving forward.Is the GTA Online age verification process mandatory for all players?As of now, we don’t know which countries would be included in the age verification process. However, according to a statement by Tez2, the UK could be the first region to get it, and other regions might follow soon.Also check out:3 reasons why GTA 5 Online's rumored age verification could be good (and 2 why it might not)GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Tips, payout, and more