Top 5 best stunt jump locations in GTA 5

There are 50 Stunt Jumps in total in GTA 5, with some of them being easier than others.

This article will prioritize some of the most effortless Stunt Jumps in GTA 5. These locations are easy to jump off of, and there aren't many obstacles that could impede the player's progress in attempting the jumps.

GTA 5 players only need to complete 25 out of the 50 Stunt Jumps for 100% Completion. These five are good options, especially since they're among the easiest to do in GTA 5.

Five of the best stunt jump locations in GTA 5

5) Adam Apple's Boulevard

Adam Apple's Boulevard's Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's hard to miss this Stunt Jump. It's a vibrant Sprunk ramp, so it should stick out like a sore thumb in the daytime. The player will land on the freeway if they do it correctly.

The location for the Adam Apple's Boulevard Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA 5 player doesn't need to go far to complete this Stunt Jump. Any fast motorcycle will suffice, but so will any fast car. This location is in Strawberry, which has another Stunt Jump nearby.

4) Pillbox Hill

This is what the Stunt Jump looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Stunt Jump at Pillbox Hill is an easy one to execute. The player has to go straight while slightly shifting to the left and right whenever necessary. Getting to the Stunt Jump is harder than achieving it.

This is the map location for the Pillbox Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

One doesn't need a fast vehicle to pass this Stunt Jump. Even going a small distance will qualify and allow the player to complete it without much hassle. Simply taking a quick motorcycle and starting near the car park's entrance can give ample speed to pass it (thus avoiding traffic altogether).

3) Trash Container at the LSIA

This is arguably the easiest jump in all of GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

This ramp is generous, as it allows GTA 5 players to jump high enough to clear this Stunt effortlessly. It's out in the open, and there are a few other Stunt Jumps close to this one. The only tricky part is that the player might attract a Wanted Level for clearing this jump.

This is where GTA 5 players can do this Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

This Stunt Jump is located near the southeastern entrance to the Los Santos International Airport. There is a dumpster near some cones on the right side of this entrance, so all a GTA 5 player has to do is build up a little speed, and they'll complete it quickly.

There is little to no traffic that will get in the way of the player's attempt.

2) Sand Pile over the Del Perro Freeway

No ramp is necessary (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not all Stunt Jumps require a ramp. In this instance, the player only has to drive forward, and they'll clear it easily. The only challenging part about this one is that it doesn't look like the average Stunt Jump.

This Stunt Jump's location (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 5 players can easily find this location near the Arcadius Business Center. It's also over the Del Perro Freeway.

1) Broken Railing at Textile City

This Stunt Jump only requires the GTA 5 player to jump downward (Image via GTA Wiki)

There isn't much room for error, as the only way to fail this one is if the player crashes to the side incompetently or slows down before the jump. As long as the vehicle can build up a respectable amount of speed, this one is practically a freebie.

This is the location for this easy Stunt Jump (Image via GTA Wiki)

This jump is located in Textile City on Strawberry Avenue. The player might run into some pedestrians while completing this one, but that won't be too much of a bother.

