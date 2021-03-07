Top 5 fastest sports classic vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

Sports classic vehicles not only look good, but some of the fastest ones in 2021 are also quite respectable in their top speed.

Some people love the vintage feel of a sports classic vehicle in GTA Online in 2021. Before some crucial updates happened, the classic sports array of automobiles weren't as impressive as their contemporaries. These cars looked good, but there weren't as efficient as other options.

The top two fastest sports classic vehicles are great for players throughout all stages of the game. Weaponized vehicles capable of flying are overpowered, but their natural top speed on land is also remarkable. Even the lower entries on this 2021 list have their fans, so there's nothing wrong with showcasing them here today.

Five of the fastest sports classic vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Pegassi Monroe

"Remember Italy's glory days before feminism and the Euro ruined everything? When a suitcase full of Lire would buy you an espresso and a pack of cigarettes, if you were lucky? Produced by old-money Italians in the 1960s, driven by new-money guidos in the 2010s, the Monroe is a classic supercar that has been making douchebags look stylish for over 50 years."

Pegassi Monroe is the fifth-fastest Sports Classic vehicle in GTA Online as of 2021 at a whopping true speed of 122 mph (196.34 km/h). It's only $490,000, so it's pretty cheap by modern GTA Online prices. If one wants to style and profile with a Sports Classic car, Monroe is an excellent choice.

#4 - Lampadati Viseris

"There were a lot of things to like about Lampadati's Viseris: the smooth handling, the chiseled good looks, the salt-of-the-earth engineering. More than anything else, you had to love the unmistakable roar of its barbaric V8. But if you thought that sweet, sweet song couldn't be improved, you were wrong: offset by the rattle of twin forward-facing machine guns, it takes on a whole new depth of character.Please note: Weapon modifications can only be applied at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

To preface a quick summary of the Viseris, it is important to note that it's not available in the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. An enhanced version of GTA Online (same as the number one and two entries on this list) is 2021. Aside from that, a player can purchase this Sports Classic vehicle to drive up to 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h), making it the fourth-fastest Sports Classic vehicle in 2021.

#3 - Truffade Z-Type

"Weather the new Great Depression with a car from the last Great Depression. When this rolled off the production line in 1937, minorities and women knew their place. It was the world's fastest automobile. Now it's the world's most expensive second-hand automobile. One of only 10 ever made, the Z-Type is a car you can really enjoy sitting in, surrounded by armed guards, too terrified to actually drive it anywhere."

There are unquestionably more than ten of these bad boys, and a player can buy one for $950,000. A player doesn't have to be terrified to drive the Z-Type, as it holds a respectable top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). As far as Sports Classic vehicles go in 2021, the Z-Type is arguably the best-looking car to grace GTA Online's presence.

#2 - Imponte Deluxo

"The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors. Never again must you choose between the drama of the open road and the majesty of flight. Never again will you feel that lurch of panic as you accidentally drive over a cliff. At the click of a button, you will soar over trees, mountains, sharks, the slack-jawed competition, and anything else you choose.Please note: this vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

If a player loves the DeLorean, then they'll probably love the Deluxo too. Unlike the simple GTA Vice City version, the GTA Online variation of the Deluxo allows it to hover and use weapons in 2021. In terms of 1v1 capabilities, the Deluxo isn't just faster than the previous Sports Classic vehicles.

It's also far more deadly. It costs $4,721,500, so it ain't cheap, but it can go up to 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), making it the second-fastest Sports Classic vehicle in GTA Online in 2021.

#1 - Pegassi Toreador

"No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster. Nothing is as therapeutic for the soul as the endless blue of the Pacific Ocean and firing off a few torpedoes at passersby."

Surprisingly, being the fastest Sports Classic vehicle is the least of the Toreador's accomplishments in 2021. Not only does it serve as a good counter to the Oppressor Mk II, but it's also capable of being submerged underwater.

As far as its status as a Sports Classic vehicle goes, the Toreador is surprisingly cheaper than the Deluxo at a reasonable price of $3,660,000 as of 2021. Its max speed is 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), making it blaze past the competition in 2021.