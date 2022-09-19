Top 5 GTA Online jobs suitable for beginners

GTA Online offers an expansive world with limitless opportunities, including running businesses and completing jobs to earn money.

Jobs are part of the activities hosted in the game’s lobbies for a more structured gameplay and immersive experience. There are numerous jobs available for players, including a wide variety of missions, races, and more.

While the limitless opportunities within the game can sometimes be overwhelming for beginners, it helps to understand which jobs are simpler while also providing an enjoyable experience for players. That being said, let’s look at five GTA Online jobs every player should keep an eye out for when starting the game.

Top five GTA Online jobs recommended for beginners

5) Mall Or Nothing

At number five is the Mall Or Nothing mission offered by Lamar Davis in GTA Online. It is a point-to-point sedan race spanning 3.24 miles.

As soon as players land at the Los Santos International Airport, Lamar picks them up and provides them with guns, before handing out tips on how to survive in the game. He then drops the player to the mission marker where the race begins. The whole race consists of roaming around the northern part of Los Santos, giving beginners a nice overview of the game's open world. Players can earn a minimum of $2,100 and 1300 RP by winning the race.

4) Learning the Ropes

Next on the list is the Learning the Ropes - a mission offered by Gerald to players. Once players complete the Mall or Nothing missions, they unlock this mission.

Players need to ambush a deal involving Ballas, eliminate the prime target, collect the items, and deliver them to Gerald’s apartment in the game. The entire mission introduces players on what to expect in the action-packed missions of the game. Upon completion, players will then have the ability to freely roam the open world of Los Santos in Free Mode. They also earn a lucrative sum of $500 and 1300 RP.

3) Criminal Records

The Criminal Records Land Race features at number three in GTA Online. It is one of the earliest races in the game that beginners can access and earn easy money, provided they successfully complete it.

The entire race circles around a short track surrounding the Bollingbroke Penitentiary, which is located in the Grand Senora Desert of the game. Covering 0.74 miles in total, the race consists of nine corners per lap that recommend players to perform along each corner. Mentioned below is a list of all eligible Vehicle Class(es) for the race:

Compacts

Coupes

Motorcycles

Muscle

Off-Road

Sedans

Sports

Sports Classics

Super

SUVs

Players can quickly increase their RP by completing the race.

2) Arms Race

Next on the list is the Arms Race. It is also one of the Land Races available to players at the beginning of the game.

The race is based on a simple circuit but the oval track on the Fort Zancudo runway covers a total distance of 1.10 miles in the game. A maximum of eight players can participate in the race at once by choosing any of the following eligible Vehicle Class(es):

Muscle

Coupes

Compacts

Super

SUVs

Off-Road

Sedans

Motorcycles

Sports Classics

Sports

Interestingly, the name of this race appears to be inspired by a similarly named race in the Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit video game by EA. Players can earn decent rewards upon completion.

1) Repo – Blow Up IV

Finally, at number 1, there's the Repo – Blow Up IV - a Premium Deluxe Repo Work Mission added to GTA Online with the Arena War update. Players are assigned the job by Simeon Yetarian.

Here, players will need to travel to the Autopia Parkway in LSIA and enter the Big House Storage Inc. warehouse to destroy 10 vehicles, consisting of four Pariahs and six Entity XXRs. Once done, players need to go to the basement and destroy the following vehicles:

Ruiner 2000

Armored Boxville

Phantom Wedge

Wastelander

Players will further need to eliminate all incoming enemies and leave the area to successfully complete the mission. There is quite a bit of money and RP to be earned depending on the difficulty and time spent to complete it.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has increased the pay for some jobs since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update. All the aforementioned jobs can be played as early as achieving Rank 1 that beginners can access before hustling their way up to the top.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far