Top 5 GTA Online Security Contracts to earn 2x rewards this week

Rockstar Games just released their weekly Thursday update for GTA Online, and this week players can attempt many missions that offer 2x bonuses and other rewards. This includes Security Contract assignments.

If players just want to focus on grinding, then it's important to play the most rewarding missions in the game. Fortunately, this article will rank five of the best Security Contracts currently in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Top 5 GTA Online Security Contracts with 2x bonuses

5) Asset Protection

Although Asset Protection is not at the top of this list, it is still a great mission that is very rewarding if players know what they are doing. It randomly assigns different scenarios to different gamers; however, the most common one has to be when players are tasked with protecting some wine barrels from enemies. Individuals will also have to reach a marked location in time, or foes will destroy the product.

This makes the entire mission very suspenseful and skill-based, as players not only have to manage their time but also make sure that the asset they're supposed to protect is safe and sound.

4) Rescue Operation

This mission is simple and straightforward, making it the perfect candidate for grinding. In it, players are simply tasked with finding a specific client that they need to protect from enemy gang members. Thus, it is similar to the Asset Protection mission but with no emphasis on timing.

Rescue Operation is ideal for players who just want to flex their PvP skills in GTA Online. Gamers just have to be good with weapons; they don't even need to come up with strategies and take on their enemies head-on.

3) Vehicle Recovery

Now, Vehicle Recovery is the perfect mission for players who love driving or riding bikes in GTA Online. This entire contract depends upon how well gamers can maneuver vehicles, as once they reach the targeted area, they will have to steal one.

Vehicle Recovery is among the best if players are looking for something that isn't all about simply shooting NPCs. Although there is combat involved in this mission, gamers can swiftly avoid any gunfire as long as they are confident in their driving skills. Vehicle Recovery feels like an exciting car-chase sequence, which is always fun.

2) Recover Valuable

This job is basically a mini-heist, so GTA Online players will want to play it time and again. It has all the elements that make a heist mission really entertaining to play, such as different stages wherein individuals have to accomplish a variety of tasks like locating a safe or finding its combination.

What makes this Security Contract more dynamic than others is that it offers more than simple gunfights. It expects players to actually use their brains. Gamers will have to follow a certain plan and crack the safe containing valuable goods. Only when all the parts of the strategy fall into place will players be able to successfully complete this mission.

Thus, if fans want a new heist to play in GTA Online without having to participate in an overdrawn setup mission, Recover Valuable is perfect for them.

1) Gang Termination

Gang Termination is going to be very difficult to complete for many players. This, however, is exactly why it's the most fun one out of all the other Security Contract missions.

Its storyline is also pretty simple. Players are basically tasked with eliminating a bunch of very influential gang leaders. This contract will test GTA Online gamers' skills and knowledge of this game, forcing them into situations that will necessitate improvisation.

For instance, at one point, players will have to reach the dock, where they must eliminate one of the most influential gang leaders. However, once they get there, it's totally up to them how they want to take out the main target as well as other foes. They can use a sniper rifle to get rid of enemies from far away or use machine guns or grenades to inflict more damage at once from up close.

