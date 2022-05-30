Top 5 GTA Online turreted vehicles in 2022

In GTA Online, a weaponized vehicle is arguably the most lethal combination of two of the deadliest and most useful things players can own in the game: guns and cars.

These vehicles have defensive and offensive capabilities as users can drive themselves out of dangerous situations. At the same time, they can also use them to eliminate griefers or enemies that keep annoying them.

All in all, vehicles that carry in-built weapons are handy in GTA Online.

Due to their high demand, GTA Online has provided its gamer base with numerous weaponized vehicles. If players are having trouble deciding which vehicles are best for them, this article will help.

Five most useful turreted vehicles to buy in GTA Online (2022)

5) Deluxo

The Imponte Dexluxo is based on the real-life DeLorean DMC-12 and is heavily inspired by the time-traveling Delorean from the hit 80s Hollywood film Back to the Future. However, one prominent feature differentiates GTA Online's Delorean from its original counterpart: the two front-facing machine guns.

They have sufficient firepower against unarmored or lightly armored players and vehicles but struggle against fully armored rides. Because the automobile can hover, targeting is made a little simpler by turning the car in the air.

The second weapon is two homing missile launchers, which, like the Ruiner 2000 and Vigilante, offer significant firepower against most targets and have strong tracking capabilities. Due to the launcher's low height, the missiles could detonate on specific obstructions or when traveling uphill, potentially damaging other vehicles.

4) Ruiner 2000

The Ruiner 2k is probably the most popular muscle car to own in GTA Online. It is modeled after the Pontiac Trans Am (KITT) from the TV show Knight Rider with fantastic acceleration and top speed.

But the main selling point of this insane car is its in-built features and abilities, such as a parachute that, when utilized from a great height, helps it slow down while falling. It also has a power hop device that allows the automobile to leap for around four/five meters.

This vehicle also has two front-facing machine guns controlled by the driver, similar to the mounted machine guns featured on the Buzzard Attack Chopper and the Annihilator. They have excellent firepower against unarmored or lightly armored players and vehicles.

And, of course, this car also carries two missile launchers that deliver tremendous firepower against most targets. The homing missiles follow targets very effectively, much better than missiles fired from other assault vehicles or the Homing Launcher, making them hard to evade.

3) Khanjali

The TM-02 Khanjali is a tank in GTA Online released as part of the Doomsday Heist update. It is a contemporary light tank with similar construction to the Rhino Tank but with a stealth body.

The front of the ship has a wedge-shaped appearance with access ports for the driver and a front occupant. Being a tank, Khanjali offers users a variety of weapons. Its primary weapon is a regular tank cannon fired by the driver, which behaves similarly to the Rhino but has a lower elevation range.

But the most fun weapon to use would be a heavy Railgun cannon that can be charged to fire a projectile quicker and further than a conventional Railgun cannon. A successful railgun cannon charge takes at least one second, increasing the projectile's launch speed by 19.9 percent and almost doubling its effective range.

It also has a machine gun in the front passenger seat and two remote grenade launchers operated by the rear passengers. If gamers are with a crew, this is a perfect weaponized vehicle for them to travel in.

2) Insurgent Pick-up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom was first presented as a mission-only vehicle in that players could use it as a bunker sale delivery truck in GTA Online. However, it became available to all users at the beginning of the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom Week event in 2017.

This was a great decision made by the developers as this vehicle features a turret with 360-degree coverage and an elevation range of -20 to 30 degrees, making it an excellent choice against low-flying aircraft and targets close to the vehicle. As a second option, this ride provides gamers with a minigun that can easily blow up cars.

Insurgent pickup customs also have impressive armor that, when maxed out to a 100%, makes the vehicle capable of surviving up to 27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs and even extensive gunfire, making it one of the strongest vehicles to destroy in the game.

1) Weaponized Tampa

Weaponized Tampa is one of the quickest weaponized vehicles, performing slightly better than its standard counterpart. It also has superior ramming power compared to cars of comparable or lower weight.

But the highlight feature of this car is the fantastic selection of weapons it provides to players, such as the forward-facing minigun, which can destroy vehicles quickly. Unfortunately, it can't be moved in other directions.

But if users don't want this limitation, they can easily upgrade it with two spinning miniguns providing 360-degree coverage and a restricted elevation angle of -10 to 20 degrees. This weapon's improved damage and fire rate make it very strong and capable of destroying unarmored vehicles in seconds.

The car also carries a missile launcher, rear mortars, and proximity mines that can be used to cause some heavy environmental damage. The Weaponized Tampa is one of the most lethal cars in GTA Online because of its amazing performance and deadly weapons, making it also the best car for players to get.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

