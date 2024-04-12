Top 5 GTA Online vehicles you should look to buying this week (April 12-17, 2024)

A new weekly update means buying new GTA Online vehicles for several players. Thus, in case you're wondering which ones you should be buying this week, we've got you covered. Here's a list of some of the best vehicles worth getting right now, including classic cars and aesthetic modern sports cars.

The latest update (April 11 - 17, 2024) is offering discounts on many of these vehicles, and it's also brought back some cars that Rockstar had removed from the game. Thus, if you want to take full advantage of this week's update, get these cars before the offers end.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 GTA Online vehicles worth buying this week

1) Dinka Jester Classic

The Dinka Jester Classic ranks first on the list of GTA Online vehicles that you should be buying this week, if you don't already own it. It's currently on display as a Test Track Vehicle at the LS Car Meet, so you can head out and purchase it there. The vehicle is based on the iconic fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A80), a renowned JDM classic.

Rockstar has added a livery that allows you to recreate the Supra as seen in the first Fast and Furious movie. The Jester Classic is quite affordable, with a price tag of $790,000 at Legendary Motorsport; but a 30% discount this week brings the price down to $553,000.

2) Vapid Hustler

The Vapid Hustler is one of the GTA Online vehicles Rockstar removed during the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. However, the new weekly update has added it back to the game as a showroom car at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

If you're into retro cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Hustler is something you should definitely be buying this week. It's based on the Ford Coupe (1932 and 1933 models). You can make a hot rod build out of it, or just keep it as a clean, refined classic car, for just $625,000.

3) Dewbauchee Seven-70

The latest GTA Online weekly update has also introduced the Dewbauchee Seven-70 at Simeon's. This is also one of the GTA Online vehicles that Rockstar removed from the game, which is why it deserves a spot on the list of cars you should be buying this week.

This car is often overlooked in favor of faster or flashier options, but the Seven-70, which comes with a price tag of $695,000, is a unique pick in Grand Theft Auto Online. It's based on the Aston Martin One-77, and it has the characteristic curves and sporty appearance of the real-life vehicle.

4) Grotti Bestia GTS

If you're into Ferrari cars in GTA Online, the Grotti Bestia GTS is a must-have that you should definitely buy this week. What makes it so unique is that it's a four-seat Grand Tourer based on the Ferrari FF and Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. It also looks quite similar to the Pariah, which takes inspiration from certain Ferrari vehicles.

The Bestia GTS is one of the most affordable GTA Online vehicles, with a price tag of $610,000 at Legendary Motorsport. However, if you're able to retain your place in the Top 5th position at the LS Car Meet Race Series for 2 days in a row, you can get the Bestia GTS as a Prize Ride for free.

5) Lampadati Corsita

We conclude this list with the Lampadati Corsita, a sports car based on the Maserati MC20. Maserati cars are one of the rarest GTA Online vehicles, so if you're a collector, there's a good chance of acquiring this vehicle for free this week.

This means that you can save money if the Lucky Wheel favours you. However, if you don't want to take the chance, you can simply buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like this week's GTA Online update? Yes, it's great Not at all 0 votes View Discussion