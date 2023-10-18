Top 5 Halloween game modes in GTA Online in 2023

The GTA Online Halloween 2023 update has livened the community once again. While Rockstar has prepared some great gameplay modes, most are only available during the festive season, so it's best that players check them out soon.

Out of the many game modes available, some stand out more than others. Many new players might also have trouble differentiating between the normal Adversary modes and the Halloween 2023-specific ones.

This article lists the top five gameplay modes for this spooky season.

Ranking the top 5 Halloween game modes available in GTA Online in 2023

5) Condemned

Condemned is an ever-popular Halloween game mode in GTA Online. While it can get a little tricky and challenging, players will always find themselves entertained. The event's goal is simple: one person becomes the condemned and needs to hunt down the others.

While the hunter is equipped with a Pump Shotgun, the hunted only get a knife and a Marksman pistol to defend themselves. To keep things interesting, each time a Condemned gets a kill, the player with the least number of kills becomes the hunter. This cycle continues till the end of the rounds.

4) Slasher

Slasher, another popular game mode in GTA Online since 2015, gives a little advantage to veteran players who participate in the event every October during the Halloween updates. Equipped with a Pump Shotgun and a machete, the slasher's goal is to eliminate as many players before the three-minute mark.

During this time frame, the survivors only get a flashlight. The situation changes after three minutes, and everybody has the same weapons as the hunter. While the GTA 6 trailer leaks didn't reveal much about this game mode, fans are hoping for the Slasher event to return in the upcoming title.

3) Alien Survivals

Halloween events are incomplete without some thrilling Alien vs Human action. Rockstar knows this quite well and has added the Alien Survivals game mode to keep with the spooky season's mood. Players can participate in this event with their friends and try to survive against the wave of enemies.

The game randomly generates the maps and sends in human NPCs to hunt down the players while they seek hidden weapons and armor. Searching and equipping these will greatly increase their survival rate against the FIB, NOOSE, and other government agents appearing one after the other. Alien Survival is among the most played game modes among the other GTA 5 Halloween events of 2023.

2) Lost Vs Damned

Gamers looking for a casual yet fun mode will enjoy the Lot vs Damned in GTA Online. Participants are divided into two teams: Angels and Demons. The goal is to take down as many enemies as possible.

But there's a slight twist that keeps everyone on their toes. After each minute, players will switch teams as well as weapons. While the Demons get some of the most powerful guns in GTA Online, the Angels have to swiftly take down the opponents with just a machete. The team with the most points wins.

1) Judgement Day

Judgement Day is one of the most popular Halloween game modes on the list. Players get to hunt others while riding a cool motorcycle. However, a minimum of three participants are required to begin this event. One can participate with their friends.

The riders must search and hunt the other party while waiting for dawn. Survivors can also take matters into their own hands and kill the riders. Since Judgement Day is a fan-favorite gameplay mode, Rockstar was bound to add it with the GTA Online Weekly update.

