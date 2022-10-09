Top 5 memes of the week made by the GTA community

One of the main reasons why Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is still relevant and active almost a decade after its initial release has to be because of its incredible community, which has always been outspoken about everything related to the game.

GTA Online players have also been very supportive of almost every decision Rockstar Games has made over the years, and have showcased their love and admiration for the game by creating many subreddits, YouTube channels, and Instagram pages to keep the game alive and growing.

To honor these enthralling members, this article lists the top five memes that have come out of the GTA Online community this week.

Here are the top 5 memes created by the GTA community, ranked

5) Been like 9 years without a new episode

This meme might be a deep cut for some players as it mentions a particular anime series within GTA 5 that players can watch on television. It is mostly a crude satire of anime and anime culture, and showcases many absurd plotlines that are funny in their own right.

This Reddit user clearly used this deep GTA 5 knowledge to portray their superiority among the normies who just want to play GTA 6 for obvious reasons.

The meme clearly demonstrates how self-aware members of the GTA community are, and how much time they have spent playing GTA 5.

4) GTA 6 Hacker after Leaking GTA 6:

This is a great meme that showcases not only the biggest leak in gaming history, but also references the highly acclaimed TV show Better Call Saul, which has been enjoying a lot of popularity on the internet because of its final season.

The meme skillfully combines two of the biggest things that have happened this month and uses them in a pretty smart way, although people who have not watched the show may not understand the meme.

3) Vice City Beach is more attractive

This meme made by GTA Vice City fans shows their love for the graphics of this old-school Grand Theft Auto title, specifically with how beautiful the beach looks in the game. Unsurprisingly, for this Reddit user, the esthetic of Vice City's beach might have triumphed over the actual city itself.

Many fans have related to this meme as the beach does produce a different kind of unique vibe that feels less chaotic and more mellow than all of the chaos that takes place in the city.

The meme is very poetic as many Grand Theft Auto Vice City players do go to the beach to relax and take in memorable 3D graphics that have aged pretty nicely, especially when compared to other games that were released in the same year.

2) If Trevor quit Meth

Trevor has always been a fan-favorite character in the Grand Theft Auto community, be it because of how darkly hilarious he is, or how he reflects every Grand Theft Auto player's suppressed inner desire when playing the game.

But this meme takes a really humorous twist on his appearance, showing a glimpse of what Trevor might have looked like if he stopped doing meth. It's pretty comical as Trevor's appearance after quitting drugs looks more like a Chad than a lunatic constantly on a killing streak.

In any case, this edit of Trevor's face is really good and many users pointed out that this image looks like Michael from Vsauce, another prominent figure in the meme community. Hence, the dual quality of the image makes this meme very memorable.

1) One man army

This meme portrays a Grand Theft Auto 4 cop pointing a pistol at a tank. This is enough to make anyone laugh as this situation seems so absurdly unfair.

Cops in Grand Theft Auto games definitely have the worst job because the player's character is always a god-like being who keeps respawning with better weapons to take them out. Hence, this meme has not only made players nostalgic but also underlines the franchise's over-the-top nature.

Furthermore, many Reddit users in the community pointed out that the cop is holding the gun horizontally, which is typically how gang members in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas would, making the meme even funnier.

