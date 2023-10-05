Top 5 Assassin's Creed mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 has been the latest Grand Theft Auto game for the last 10 years. However, in the meantime, several Assassin's Creed titles have seen the light of day. The two franchises are extremely different in terms of gameplay, setting, and narrative, but both are cherished by many in the gaming community. While an official collaboration seems highly unlikely, players can bring some Assassin's Creed elements to Grand Theft Auto 5 via mods.

These mods are not only fun for fans of both franchises but also interesting for those looking to add something fresh to Rockstar Games' 2013 release. With that said, let's take a look at the top five Assassin's Creed mods for GTA 5.

Assassin's Creed Guitar Sounds and 4 other top Assassin's Creed mods for GTA 5

5) Assassin's Creed posters for Franklin's house

Assassin's Creed posters in Franklin's residence (Image via gta5-mods.com)

One of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists, Franklin Clinton, assumes ownership of a lavish residence early on in the game's story. The interior is decorated with nice artwork and posters referencing in-universe entities. However, players cannot modify the interiors.

Luckily, the Assassin's Creed posters for Franklin's house mod, designed by Starkilleur, performs some necessary renovations. It replaces all the vanilla paintings in Franklin's house with Assassin's Creed posters and artwork. The images are high quality and fit pretty well in the game's environment.

It adds a little bit of freshness to the 10-year-old title, but, sadly, has no effect once players step out of the Vinewood Hills residence.

4) Assassin's Creed Guitar Sounds

Ezio Auditore da Firenze's popularity among fans is so high that his theme song Ezio's Family from Assassin's Creed 2 has somewhat become the theme for the entire franchise. It is an iconic soundtrack that most in the gaming community recognize instantly.

Interestingly, a guitar version of Ezio's Family can be added to GTA 5 via Niraj.c's Assassin's Creed Guitar Sounds mod. However, the modded music can only be heard being played by an NPC at the beach, instead of the in-game radio. The mod features multiple theme songs, but players can only add one at a time.

3) Assassin's Creed Apprentice Assassin

Recruiting Apprentices has been a feature in some Assassin's Creed titles. Players can hire an NPC assassin to assist in melee combat through this mechanic. This feature can now be made a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 via bdking00's Assassin's Creed Apprentice Assassin mod.

This mod allows players to call an NPC apprentice to help in combat. It provides a somewhat fresh gameplay experience that many will enjoy while waiting for a GTA 6 announcement. Unfortunately, the hired apprentice is not dressed as an assassin, and is one of the regular pedestrian models from the game instead.

2) AC4 Edward's Templar Armor [Add-On Ped]

Edward's Templar Armor (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Edward Kenway, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, can be draped in a variety of armor in the game, which can be unlocked after meeting certain requirements. One of these is the Templar Armor, which gets unlocked after opening the Great Inagua hideout cage using multiple Templar keys.

A recreation of this impressive armor can be brought to GTA 5's story mode via AC4 Edward's Templar Armor mod designed by fakeplastic. It doesn't enhance resistance against enemies, but the model is a pretty good rendition of the original.

1) ACU Ezio Outfit [Add-On Ped]

Ezio's modded outfit in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

As mentioned before, Ezio is arguably the most popular lead character from the Assassin's Creed games. His signature white attire is synonymous with the franchise, and that can be added to Rockstar Games' 2013 release via fakeplastic's ACU Ezio Outfit [Add-On Ped] mod.

The outfit model is based on the one seen in Assassin's Creed Unity. While Ezio himself doesn't appear in that game, his attire can be unlocked. It is among the best GTA 5 mods for Assassin's Creed fans due to its high level of detail and likeness to the original.

