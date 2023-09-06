5 underrated things every GTA Online player should do

GTA Online has plenty of underrated things for you to do if you're bored of the same old grind. After all, the title has been out for nearly a decade. There is no shortage of content for you to participate in if you're seeking something new to do. This list focuses on five activities that may interest you if you don't know what to do for fun in the game these days.

As far as "underrated" goes, the following entries highlight content that is usually not the most efficient or discussed within the community. Some players may love them, but such activities are nowhere near as popular as Cayo Perico Heists, traditional races, etc.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Bored in GTA Online? Try out these five underrated activities

1) Stash House

Stash Houses are convenient and easy to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can rob a Stash House in GTA Online's Freemode daily for some products tied to various businesses. This underrated activity is super quick to do. Completing it from start to finish should only take you about a minute or two to do. Best of all, its location is always marked on the map, which means you can easily find it.

Lobbying a shot from a Grenade Launcher against the walls can easily wipe out most of the enemies, leaving the rest of the Stash House easy to explore. The safe's code will always be somewhere in the same room.

Sell Missions for some of these businesses are one of the few activities that could be better than GTA Online money glitches, especially since no risk is involved.

2) Sell to Street Dealers

Three Street Dealers exist every day in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another gameplay feature that may interest you in GTA Online is Street Dealers. Rockstar Games introduced them in Los Santos Drug Wars, essentially allowing you to sell the following products to them:

Acid

Cocaine

Meth

Weed

Street Dealers' locations change daily, but sites like GTAWeb.eu can easily locate them for you. What is important is that selling to a Street Dealer only takes about a minute, making this underrated activity much better than an average Sell Mission.

You won't earn as much money selling to a Street Dealer as doing a Sell Mission, but the former activity is much quicker to do.

3) Time Trials

Time Trials can be underrated by some people who dislike driving in this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are four types of Time Trials in GTA Online:

Time Trials: Can pay ~$100,000 upon completion

Can pay ~$100,000 upon completion HSW Time Trials: Can pay ~$230,000 upon completion

Can pay ~$230,000 upon completion RC Bandito Time Trials: Can pay ~$50,000 upon completion

Can pay ~$50,000 upon completion Junk Energy Time Trials: Can pay ~$50,000 upon completion

The first two change weekly, while the latter two are altered every day. Either way, this type of underrated content is perfect for good drivers seeking to earn some easy cash once a week or day. Time Trials and their HSW version necessitate having good vehicles if you wish to beat the par time without too much difficulty.

For example, the Hakuchou Drag is generally recommended for the HSW Time Trial due to its small size and top-tier performance stats.

4) Playing Arcade games

The Wizard's Ruin is a fun little game to play through (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Arcade has several fun games that you can play, which include the following:

Axe of Fury

Badlands Revenge II

Camhedz

Defender of the Faith

Don't Cross the Line

Invade and Persuade II

Monkey's Paradise

Penetrator

QUB3D

Race and Chase: Crotch Rockets

Race and Chase: Get Truckin'

Race and Chase: Street Legal

Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw

Space Money 3: Bananas Gone Bad

Street Crimes: Gang Wars Edition

The Love Professor

The Wizard's Ruin

There's quite a wide variety of genres represented here, with most of these games being spoofs of real-life video titles. For example, the Race and Chase games are based on Outrun.

Playing any of these Arcade games is an underrated way to take a break from the usual GTA Online grind.

5) Buy cars from the LS Car Meet

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have the option to purchase another gamer's ride at the LS Car Meet. It might seem simple enough, yet the usefulness of this fairly underrated activity is great since Rockstar Games removed so many vehicles from in-game websites.

Purchasing those removed cars from the LS Car Meet is much easier than relying on Auto Shops, certain weekly updates, or being a GTA+ member. Some online communities can make the LS Car Meet much easier to use for finding the right vehicle you want, so don't be shy when asking around for a certain car.

Hopefully, any of these underrated activities help you pass the time until Grand Theft Auto 6 or some other game you want finally comes out.

