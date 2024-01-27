5 useful things to buy in GTA Online this week (Jan 27-31)

There is no shortage of useful things in GTA Online that players can and should purchase. While most of the veteran players already own them, beginners sometimes find themselves wondering about the best items that they should spend their money on. Well, this is a natural reaction because the game has tons of such items, and picking out the best ones can be a bit tricky.

Since the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers discounts on certain items and properties, it is the perfect time to purchase some while on sale. This is not only pocket-friendly but also an efficient way to purchase items in the game.

This article will list five such useful items that players should purchase this week.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Railgun and 4 other items that players should purchase in GTA Online

1) Auto Shop

Auto Shop is not only one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online but also a great business that helps you pass the time and obtain certain amazing vehicles. Generally, players need to spend at least $1.6 million to purchase one, but this property is currently on sale during this week.

Players can purchase an Auto Shop at a 30% discount. To make things even better, there is a 30% discount on the upgrades and modifications you might want to install in your shop to make more money. So, this makes it one of the most useful things to purchase during this week.

2) LS Car Meet Membership

The LS Car Meet is a great place for players to meet others, hang out, and race on the Test Tracks. This also allows them to increase their Reputation Points which come in handy in the long run. On top of that, players can purchase the LS Car Meet Membership to get more out of this feature.

To make things easier, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a whopping 50% discount on the membership price, making it completely worth purchasing. While typically, one needs to pay a one-time fee of $50,000, the price is down to half, just $25,000, for the current week. Purchasing the membership unlocks certain features that are quite useful, especially for new players.

3) Railgun

Powerful weapons are extremely useful in GTA Online, and the Railgun is one of the best and most interesting things you can purchase in-game. While the weapon usually costs $657,000, it is currently on sale and can be obtained at a 40% discount from the Gun Van.

This is a great offer for such an amazing weapon in the online multiplayer. The Railgun has explosive damage that can take out helicopters, cars, trucks, and any other vehicle that comes your way. It is quite handy for PvE as well as PvP missions, and the current discount should encourage everyone to purchase it.

4) Vapid Dominator ASP

While it is generally the driver and not the car that wins a race, the Vapid Dominator ASP is a great option for players looking for something fun to drive around. While the car can be a little costly for beginners in the game, coming in at $1,775,000, the 30% discount on its price makes it a sensible purchase.

While not everybody will agree that the Vapid Dominator ASP is one of the best cars in GTA Online, many will be on board with this statement. While it can only reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), its weight and customization options make it drift smoothly and drive around perfectly in the game.

5) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is the latest business that can help you make a good chunk of money in-game. With Rockstar Games patching up most of the GTA Online money glitches, it is time for some players to establish legitimate businesses in the online multiplayer that will help them in the long run.

While you must spend at least $1.6 million to start one, the Salvage Yard robberies and the Tow Truck missions are quite fun and profitable in the game. There are new tasks that players can take on this week. Additionally, this property lets you either deliver the vehicles or scrap them for cash.

While the game is still quite fun, anyone who is bored and waiting for Rockstar Games to release the next installment in the series can try out some amazing open-world titles that offer a similar experience.

