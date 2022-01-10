What fans should know about every GTA game in the series and their release date

Speculation of GTA 6's release date often brings up discussions on how gamers used to get a dozen GTA games within a few years.
Those discussions aren't unfounded, either. The GTA series has a long history spanning over two decades while churning out several games every year or two in the past. By comparison, GTA 5 was released in 2013, while the most recent game was the GTA Trilogy in 2021 (and that was a remaster).
Here is a list of every GTA game and their initial release dates. The 2D Universe games consist of:
- Grand Theft Auto: 21 October 1997
- Grand Theft Auto London 1969: 29 April 1999
- Grand Theft Auto London 1961: 1 June 1999
- Grand Theft Auto 2: 22 October 1999
The 3D Universe games consist of:
- Grand Theft Auto III: 22 October 2001
- Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 29 October 2002
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 26 October 2004
- Grand Theft Auto Advance: 26 October 2004
- Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories: 24 October 2005
- Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories: 31 October 2006
The HD Universe games consist of:
- Grand Theft Auto IV: 29 April 2008
- Grand Theft Auto IV The Lost and Damned: 17 February 2009
- Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars: 17 March 2009
- Grand Theft Auto IV The Ballad of Gay Tony: 29 October 2009
- Grand Theft Auto V: 17 September 2013
- Grand Theft Auto Online: 1 October 2013
The remasters consist of:
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: 11 November 2021
At the time of writing this article (January 2022), there was no information on GTA 6's release date.
Every GTA game and their release date
There have been various release dates for the series on different platforms and regions. Every game will be listed below based on their initial chronological release date for these systems.
2D Universe
The first GTA game was released on four systems on these initial release dates:
- PC: 21 October 1997
- PS1: 14 December 1997
- Game Boy Color: 22 October 1999
- PlayStation Classic: 3 December 2018
GTA London 1969 came out on 29 April 1999, for the PS1 and PC as a mission pack to the previous game. By comparison, GTA London 1961 launched only on PC on 1 June 1999.
GTA 2 was also on four systems, with the initial release dates being:
- PS1: 22 October 1999
- PC: 27 October 1999
- Dreamcast: 2 May 2000
- Game Boy Color: 10 November 2000
3D Universe
GTA III was the start of when the series became mainstream. Unsurprisingly, it's been on numerous platforms since:
- PS2: 22 October 2001
- PC: 20 May 2002
- Xbox: 31 October 2003
- PS3: 11 November 2006
- Android: 15 December 2011
- iOS: 15 December 2011
- PS4: 6 December 2015
- PS5: 19 November 2020
GTA Vice City also saw similar success, having appeared on numerous platforms:
- PS2: 29 October 2002
- PC: 12 May 2003
- Xbox: 31 October 2003
- Android: 6 December 2012
- iOS: 6 December 2012
- PS3: 29 January 2013
- PS4: 6 December 2015
- PS5: 19 November 2020
GTA San Andreas would be the last game in the 3D Universe to see as much success as the previous two games. Its release date for the Oculus Quest 2 hasn't been revealed yet, but the old release dates for other platforms are:
- PS2: 26 October 2004
- PC: 7 June 2005
- Xbox: 7 June 2005
- Xbox 360: 20 October 2008
- Mac OS: 12 November 2010
- PS3: 11 December 2012
- iOS: 12 December 2013
- Android: 19 December 2013
- PS4: 6 December 2015
- Xbox One: 7 June 2018
- Xbox Series X|S: 10 November 2020
- PS5: 19 November 2020
GTA Advance has the least amount of appearances out of any 3D Universe game. It has only appeared on one system, the Game Boy Advance, on 26 October 2004 (same as GTA San Andreas's debut).
GTA Liberty City Stories' release dates were:
- PSP: 24 October 2005
- PS2: 6 June 2006
- PS3: 2 April 2013
- iOS: 17 December 2015
- Android: 11 February 2016
The final game in the 3D Universe was GTA Vice City Stories. Its initial release dates per platform were:
- PSP: 31 October 2006
- PS2: 6 March 2007
- PS3: 2 April 2013
HD Universe
GTA IV and its episodes all have varying release dates. The original game came out on:
- PS3: 29 April 2008
- Xbox 360: 29 April 2008
- PC: 2 December 2008
- Xbox One: 9 February 2017
- Xbox Series X|S: 10 November 2020
The Lost and Damned DLC's initial release dates were:
- Xbox 360: 17 February 2009
- PS3: 13 April 2010
- PC: 13 April 2010
GTA Chinatown Wars came out before The Ballad of Gay Tony. The former's release dates were:
- Nintendo DS: 17 March 2009
- PSP: 20 October 2009
- iOS: 20 October 2009
- Android: 18 December 2014
The final DLC for GTA 4 (The Ballad of Gay Tony) had the following initial release dates:
- Xbox 360: 29 October 2009
- PS3: 13 April 2010
- PC: 13 April 2010
The main games that most modern GTA fans know are GTA 5 and GTA Online. GTA 5 has been ported to numerous platforms with the following release dates:
- PS3: 17 September 2013
- Xbox 360: 17 September 2013
- PS4: 18 November 2014
- Xbox One: 18 November 2014
- PC: 14 April 2015
- PS5: March 2022
- Xbox Series X|S: March 2022
GTA Online has near-identical release dates, with the exception of the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions that happened nearly a month later:
- PS3: 1 October 2013
- Xbox 360: 1 October 2013
- PS4: 18 November 2014
- Xbox One: 18 November 2014
- PC: 14 April 2015
- PS5: March 2022
- Xbox Series X|S: March 2022
The most recent Grand Theft Auto game is the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which includes updated remasters of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Its release dates were:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- Nintendo Switch: 11 November 2021
- PC: 11 November 2021
- PS4: 11 November 2021
- PS5: 11 November 2021
- Xbox One: 11 November 2021
- Xbox Series X|S: 11 November 2021
- iOS: "First half of 2022"
- Android: "First half of 2022"
Q. Do you get new GTA games when they first come out, or until they go on sale?
I get them on Day 1
I wait until a sale to buy it