What fans should know about every GTA game in the series and their release date

Speculation of GTA 6's release date often brings up discussions on how gamers used to get a dozen GTA games within a few years.

Those discussions aren't unfounded, either. The GTA series has a long history spanning over two decades while churning out several games every year or two in the past. By comparison, GTA 5 was released in 2013, while the most recent game was the GTA Trilogy in 2021 (and that was a remaster).

Here is a list of every GTA game and their initial release dates. The 2D Universe games consist of:

Grand Theft Auto: 21 October 1997

21 October 1997 Grand Theft Auto London 1969: 29 April 1999

29 April 1999 Grand Theft Auto London 1961: 1 June 1999

1 June 1999 Grand Theft Auto 2: 22 October 1999

The 3D Universe games consist of:

Grand Theft Auto III: 22 October 2001

22 October 2001 Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 29 October 2002

29 October 2002 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 26 October 2004

26 October 2004 Grand Theft Auto Advance: 26 October 2004

26 October 2004 Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories: 24 October 2005

24 October 2005 Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories: 31 October 2006

The HD Universe games consist of:

Grand Theft Auto IV: 29 April 2008

29 April 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV The Lost and Damned: 17 February 2009

17 February 2009 Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars: 17 March 2009

17 March 2009 Grand Theft Auto IV The Ballad of Gay Tony: 29 October 2009

29 October 2009 Grand Theft Auto V: 17 September 2013

17 September 2013 Grand Theft Auto Online: 1 October 2013

The remasters consist of:

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: 11 November 2021

At the time of writing this article (January 2022), there was no information on GTA 6's release date.

Every GTA game and their release date

The art style has evolved through the years (Image via Rockstar Games)

There have been various release dates for the series on different platforms and regions. Every game will be listed below based on their initial chronological release date for these systems.

2D Universe

The 2D Universe of GTA games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA game was released on four systems on these initial release dates:

PC: 21 October 1997

21 October 1997 PS1: 14 December 1997

14 December 1997 Game Boy Color: 22 October 1999

22 October 1999 PlayStation Classic: 3 December 2018

GTA London 1969 came out on 29 April 1999, for the PS1 and PC as a mission pack to the previous game. By comparison, GTA London 1961 launched only on PC on 1 June 1999.

GTA 2 was also on four systems, with the initial release dates being:

PS1: 22 October 1999

22 October 1999 PC: 27 October 1999

27 October 1999 Dreamcast: 2 May 2000

2 May 2000 Game Boy Color: 10 November 2000

3D Universe

GTA 3 and Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA III was the start of when the series became mainstream. Unsurprisingly, it's been on numerous platforms since:

PS2: 22 October 2001

22 October 2001 PC: 20 May 2002

20 May 2002 Xbox: 31 October 2003

31 October 2003 PS3: 11 November 2006

11 November 2006 Android: 15 December 2011

15 December 2011 iOS: 15 December 2011

15 December 2011 PS4: 6 December 2015

6 December 2015 PS5: 19 November 2020

GTA Vice City also saw similar success, having appeared on numerous platforms:

PS2: 29 October 2002

29 October 2002 PC: 12 May 2003

12 May 2003 Xbox: 31 October 2003

31 October 2003 Android: 6 December 2012

6 December 2012 iOS: 6 December 2012

6 December 2012 PS3: 29 January 2013

29 January 2013 PS4: 6 December 2015

6 December 2015 PS5: 19 November 2020

GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas would be the last game in the 3D Universe to see as much success as the previous two games. Its release date for the Oculus Quest 2 hasn't been revealed yet, but the old release dates for other platforms are:

PS2: 26 October 2004

26 October 2004 PC: 7 June 2005

7 June 2005 Xbox: 7 June 2005

7 June 2005 Xbox 360: 20 October 2008

20 October 2008 Mac OS: 12 November 2010

12 November 2010 PS3: 11 December 2012

11 December 2012 iOS: 12 December 2013

12 December 2013 Android: 19 December 2013

19 December 2013 PS4: 6 December 2015

6 December 2015 Xbox One: 7 June 2018

7 June 2018 Xbox Series X|S: 10 November 2020

10 November 2020 PS5: 19 November 2020

GTA Advance, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Advance has the least amount of appearances out of any 3D Universe game. It has only appeared on one system, the Game Boy Advance, on 26 October 2004 (same as GTA San Andreas's debut).

GTA Liberty City Stories' release dates were:

PSP: 24 October 2005

24 October 2005 PS2: 6 June 2006

6 June 2006 PS3: 2 April 2013

2 April 2013 iOS: 17 December 2015

17 December 2015 Android: 11 February 2016

The final game in the 3D Universe was GTA Vice City Stories. Its initial release dates per platform were:

PSP: 31 October 2006

31 October 2006 PS2: 6 March 2007

6 March 2007 PS3: 2 April 2013

HD Universe

GTA 4 and The Lost and Damned (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA IV and its episodes all have varying release dates. The original game came out on:

PS3: 29 April 2008

29 April 2008 Xbox 360: 29 April 2008

29 April 2008 PC: 2 December 2008

2 December 2008 Xbox One: 9 February 2017

9 February 2017 Xbox Series X|S: 10 November 2020

The Lost and Damned DLC's initial release dates were:

Xbox 360: 17 February 2009

17 February 2009 PS3: 13 April 2010

13 April 2010 PC: 13 April 2010

GTA Chinatown Wars and The Ballad of Gay Tony (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Chinatown Wars came out before The Ballad of Gay Tony. The former's release dates were:

Nintendo DS: 17 March 2009

17 March 2009 PSP: 20 October 2009

20 October 2009 iOS: 20 October 2009

20 October 2009 Android: 18 December 2014

The final DLC for GTA 4 (The Ballad of Gay Tony) had the following initial release dates:

Xbox 360: 29 October 2009

29 October 2009 PS3: 13 April 2010

13 April 2010 PC: 13 April 2010

GTA 5 and Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main games that most modern GTA fans know are GTA 5 and GTA Online. GTA 5 has been ported to numerous platforms with the following release dates:

PS3: 17 September 2013

17 September 2013 Xbox 360: 17 September 2013

17 September 2013 PS4: 18 November 2014

18 November 2014 Xbox One: 18 November 2014

18 November 2014 PC: 14 April 2015

14 April 2015 PS5: March 2022

March 2022 Xbox Series X|S: March 2022

GTA Online has near-identical release dates, with the exception of the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions that happened nearly a month later:

PS3: 1 October 2013

1 October 2013 Xbox 360: 1 October 2013

1 October 2013 PS4: 18 November 2014

18 November 2014 Xbox One: 18 November 2014

18 November 2014 PC: 14 April 2015

14 April 2015 PS5: March 2022

March 2022 Xbox Series X|S: March 2022

The GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most recent Grand Theft Auto game is the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which includes updated remasters of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Its release dates were:

Also Read Article Continues below

Nintendo Switch: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 PC: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 PS4: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 PS5: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 Xbox One: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 Xbox Series X|S: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 iOS: "First half of 2022"

"First half of 2022" Android: "First half of 2022"

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Do you get new GTA games when they first come out, or until they go on sale? I get them on Day 1 I wait until a sale to buy it 0 votes so far