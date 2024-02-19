What makes Baller ST-D special in GTA Online?

Gallivanter Baller ST-D is the latest vehicular addition in GTA Online from The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed. It is a part of the game's SUV class and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,715,000. While not exactly cheap, veteran players with millions of dollars in their Maze Bank accounts might find this vehicle rather affordable.

They can consider obtaining this car as it boasts some useful features and a decent enough performance compared to other SUVs in the game. That said, let's look at what makes the Gallivanter Baller ST-D special in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Everything to know about the Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online and what makes it special

One aspect that makes GTA Online's newest car, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, special is its compatibility with Imani Tech upgrades: Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit. Players can install one of these, and while both are useful, the former is much more advantageous in Public lobbies against other players, especially griefers.

The Baller ST-D isn't the only Imani Tech-compatible SUV in the game, but it is one of the only four, with the other three being the Vapid Aleutian, Declasse Granger 3600LX, and the Enus Jubilee.

Another beneficial upgrade available for many Imani Tech vehicles is Armor Plating. Installing it greatly enhances a car's resistance against explosives like RPGs, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, Homing Missiles, and more. It is available for other Imani Tech-compatible SUVs, but not for the Baller ST-D.

That said, this car does have bullet-resistant windows on all sides, including the roof, that can prove to be very handy against NPCs and other players to some degree.

Enus Jubilee and Declasse Granger 3600LX also have bullet-resistant windows, but the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is faster by a fair margin. It accelerates quickly after installing performance upgrades and also handles really well, even when making sharp turns at a high speed.

Additionally, Baller ST-D's design, seemingly inspired by the Fifth-generation Range Rover (L460), gives it a sleek look. The vehicle has some decent customization options, like liveries, that can help elevate its visual appeal. In a nutshell, those who can afford the Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online should add it to their collection.

Rockstar confirms the Impaler SZ's launch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Baller ST-D is the latest car in GTA Online as of writing, that won't be the case for long. Rockstar Games has confirmed the arrival of the Declasse Impaler SZ with the next weekly update, which is just a couple of days away.

