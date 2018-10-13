×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AI returns for Tegh Bahadur hockey

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:28 IST

Air India hockey team
Air India hockey team

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Former champions Air have confirmed their participation in the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled here on Sunday.

Air India, due to non-availability of players, had skipped the tournament last year.

The fancied outfit, who reached the semi-finals of the K D Singh Babu tournament in Lucknow early this month, will be keen to try to regain the title, which they had last won in 2015 when they beat Army XI 3-1 in the final.

However, Indian Oil, the joint winners with South Central Railway last year, have withdrawn from the tournament due to the absence of key players who are currently on national duty.

Besides Air India, the other teams that would be seen in action include, South Central Railway, Punjab National Bank, Hockey Bhopal, Central Secretariat, Central Railway, Western Railway, Indian Navy and Union Bank of India.

The teams would be fighting for the top prize of Rs 2 lakh and the glittering cup.

In addition, individual cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each would be presented to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and the emerging player of the tournament and the player of the final.

Preliminary groupings: Group-A: Punjab National Bank, Air India, Central Railway, Union Bank of India. Group-B: South Central Railway, Indian Navy, Western Railway, Hockey Bhopal, Central Secretariat.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Exhibition game between hockey stars to mark refurbished...
RELATED STORY
Shah Rukh Khan to be the ambassador for Hockey World Cup
RELATED STORY
Field Hockey at Youth Olympics 2018: Can India strike...
RELATED STORY
Need to play cautiously against every team at the Hero...
RELATED STORY
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team leave for 8th Sultan of...
RELATED STORY
Need to play cautiously against every team in Asian...
RELATED STORY
Mir Ranjan Negi: ‘’Indian hockey needs a sports...
RELATED STORY
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad elected as President of Hockey India
RELATED STORY
Hockey legends get the ball rolling as India seek to...
RELATED STORY
Upbeat Indian U-18 Men and Women's Hockey Teams leave for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us