AR Rahman, Gulzar to create title song of Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup

Mumbai, September 21st – With the Hockey World Cup 2018 just around the corner, the Odisha government has roped in renowned Oscar winning music composer A.R Rahman for composing the Official World Cup Song titled ‘Jai Hind Hind, Jai India’ for the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018. The song will not only have pulsating rhythm but it will also have the magic of poetry as celebrated lyricist-poet Gulzar has penned the lyrics for the song.

Composer-singer A R Rahman said, “Nothing says India more than our beloved sport hockey. And nothing is more exciting than the world’s biggest hockey tournament happening right here, on our turf. The Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018. It’s heart-warming to see the entire nation pledge their heartbeats for hockey. As an extension of pledging our heartbeats, Gulzar Sahab and I have created the World Cup Song. A song that will excite and inspire, as also get you on your feet. Join me in this celebration of hockey — of not just our men in blue but the spirit of the game, the spirit of universal oneness.”

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, said, “We are delighted to have AR Rahman compose the song for the Odisha Hockey World Cup. It will be an honour to have him perform live in Bhubaneswar. He is the voice of India and now with this song, the voice of India is the voice of the world cup. We are also fortunate to have Gulzar Sahab add his poetic magic to the composition. Coming together of these two legends will not only inspire the players but will also get the entire nation together to support this wonderful game unfolding in Odisha at the world cup.”

The World Cup Song’s chorus is:

Jai Hind Hind, Jai India

Maathe pe vijay ki bindiya….

Nupur Mahajan, Strategy and Communication Consultant to the Odisha Government for the HWC 2018, said, “To the genius of Gulzar Sahab, is the magic of Rahman who is currently consumed in composing the tune. As a world cup coup AR Rahman is also directing the music video, which will be shot across hockey heartlands of India. The song’s theme is India, Odisha and purpose as being loftier than victory or defeat. Even as the song is set to release at the Kalinga Stadium Inauguration scheduled for early October perhaps the highpoint will be Rahman performing it live at the Opening Ceremony on November 27th, his first ever performance in the state.”

With these two legends pledging their support to hockey through the official World Cup Song, the sports fanatics from all over India can also record their heartbeats on digital platform by logging on to www.heartbeatsforhockey.com and pledge their heartbeat for hockey.