×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Belgium thrash South Africa 5-1, India need a win to seal direct berth in quarters

PTI
NEWS
News
267   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST

Belgium v South Africa - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup
Belgium v South Africa - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist Belgium thrashed South Africa 5-1 in their last Pool C match to remain in the hunt for a direct quarterfinal berth at the men's hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

Alexander Hendrickx (14th, 22nd minutes) scored a brace while Simon Gougnard (18th), Loick Luypaert (30th) and Cedric Charlier (48th) were the other goal-getters for Belgium.

South Africa, on the other hand, stunned the world no.3 side just 36 seconds from the start through Nicholas Spooner's field strike.

By virtue of this win, Belgium have progressed to the top of Pool C with seven points from three games while South Africa are currently placed last.

In the last Pool C match, India will take on Canada and the hosts will need a win over the world no. 11 side to top the pool and book a direct berth in the last eight round.

An India win will mean Belgium will finish the pool in the second place and will have to play in the cross-overs to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Canada are well placed in the third spot and are in with a bright chance to play in the cross-overs. Only a defeat by eight or more goals against India can ruin Canada's chances and bring South Africa back into the fray.

South Africa are virtually out of the tournament and will now depend on India to demolish Canada by a big margin to remain in the competition.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Belgium Hockey South Africa Hockey
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hockey World Cup 2018, Belgium vs South Africa: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India starts the tournament with a...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Why India must play...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Canada vs South Africa - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India drew against...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Belgium: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India’s attacking game in the draw...
RELATED STORY
Impressive India maul South Africa 5-0 in hockey WC opener
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Belgium - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Match against Belgium is virtual pre-quarters for us:...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us