CM releases commemorative postage stamps on Hockey World Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Nov 2018, 15:27 IST

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday released commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday released commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday released commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup.

The stamps aim at commemorating the 14th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

"I would like to thank the Postal Department for producing beautiful stamps at the time of the Hockey World Cup," Patnaik said.

Chief Postmaster General, Odisha, Jaleswar Kahanr said a stall has been set up at the Kalinga Stadium from where citizens can get the new stamps.

He said a state-level exhibition will be held at Keonjhar from December 15 to 17 to promote the stamps.

In the World cup matches Wednesday, Belgium will take on Canada and India will play against South Africa.

The second inaugural function of Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup will be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday evening where Bollywood star Salman Khan and music maestro A R Rahman will perform.

"Happy to join Hockey Mens World Cup Celebrations 2018 in the Millennium City of Cuttack on 28th November 2018. Come lets cheer for the Worlds best n make it memorable!!, Khan said in his twitter handle.

In the first inaugural ceremony, Tuesday evening Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and A R Rahman performed at the Kalinga Stadium here

Topics you might be interested in:
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 Australia Hockey Indian Men's Hockey Team
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
