Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dipsan Tirkey to lead India U-23 men's hockey team for 6-Nation Tournament in Belgium

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
164   //    02 Jul 2018, 13:19 IST

Dipsan Tirkey (Image Credits - Odisha Bytes)
Dipsan
Tirkey
(Image Credits - Odisha Bytes)

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Defender Dipsan Tirkey will lead an 18-member India U-23 men's hockey team for a six-nation tournament in Belgium from July 14-21.

Apart from India and hosts Belgium, the other participating nations are Great Britain, Ireland, Malaysia and the Netherlands.

The Indian team will play their opening match against Ireland on July 14.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin matches will face each other in the Final on July 21 whereas the remaining teams will play classification matches.

Apart from Tirkey, Hardik Singh has been named vice-captain.

The U-23 Six Nations Tournament in Belgium will prove to be a good test for our younger players of the Core Group. We will be playing against some of the best youth teams from around the world, which will help in giving our players the exposure they require," said David John, Director, High Performance.

"This tour will also help in developing our team that will take part in the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 to be held in October later this year. It will be a crucial tournament for some of the athletes as this will be their first major international exposure, but the majority of the players have represented the Junior/ Senior Men's Team which is always a good sign," he signed off.

Junior Men's Team:

Goalkeeper

Pankaj Kumar Rajak

Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders:

Dipsan Tirkey

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Pardeep Singh

Mandeep Mor

Somjeet

Mohd Faraz

Midfielders:

Hardik Singh

Dharminder Singh

Raj Kumar Pal

Vishal Antil

Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards:

Shilanand Lakra

Abhishek

Abharan Sudev Belimagga

Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Mohammad Umar

Hockey India names 48 players for Senior Men’s National...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Three things that went wrong for...
RELATED STORY
Champions Trophy 2018: India vs Belgium, Telecast, date,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Champions Trophy 2018: Know your Team - Belgium
RELATED STORY
Sardar among 55 players named for men's national camp
RELATED STORY
Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: Belgium trounce Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Striker Rani Rampal to lead India in women's hockey World...
RELATED STORY
FIH Champions Trophy 2018: India holds Belgium to a...
RELATED STORY
India go down fighting 2-3 to Australia in Champions...
RELATED STORY
India lose 2-3 to Australia, suffer first defeat in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us