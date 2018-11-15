×
Hockey World Cup 2018: Lack of tickets causes hockey fans to go on rampage at Kalinga Stadium

PTI
NEWS
News
34   //    15 Nov 2018, 23:14 IST

The 2018 edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will begin on November 28 in Bhubaneshwar
The 2018 edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will begin on November 28 in Bhubaneshwar

Scores of hockey enthusiasts went on a rampage at the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneshwar on Thursday after they could not get tickets for the inaugural ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup to be held on November 28.

The incident took place at the ticket counter at gate number 9 of the stadium where people were waiting in long queues to get hold of the tickets since Wednesday. They became furious when the counter did not open for hours. The mob then broke the barricade and ransacked the ticket counter, police officials said.

DCP Anup Sahoo said that the crowd was chased away. Earlier, the sports and youth affairs department had announced that the tickets for the inaugural session would be sold from November 15.

The Men's Hockey World Cup will be held at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 and conclude on December 16.

Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Vishal Dev said that the tickets for the event, including the inaugural ceremony, will be available online alone. He also added that a notification in this regard will be issued in a day or two.

