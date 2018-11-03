×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

HIL to return in new 5-a-side look in 2019 for both men, women

PTI
NEWS
News
40   //    03 Nov 2018, 18:59 IST

The revamped Hockey India League (HIL) will return in 2019 in a new avatar with a more fast-paced five-a-side format
The revamped Hockey India League (HIL) will return in 2019 in a new avatar with a more fast-paced five-a-side format

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The revamped Hockey India League (HIL) will return in 2019 in a new avatar with a more fast-paced five-a-side format replacing the traditional 11-a-side event.

"The HIL will be held next year (2019) in November-December in a completely new avatar. It will be a five-a-side tournament with the franchises fielding both men's as well as women's teams," the HI official told PTI on the sidelines of the 46h International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress here.

The HIL's future looked uncertain after five seasons when Hockey India postponed the 2018 edition. This was after some of the franchises threatened to withdraw having incurred financial losses.

It forced the HI to opt for a financially more viable format for the franchises to keep alive its flagship event.

Save Delhi Waveriders, which is no longer part of the event, all other franchises are expected to take part in the league.

"Besides the men's and women's events, a mixed team event will also be there. So basically, it means there will be three trophies up for grabs. These changes will help franchises save a lot of money. Out of six franchises, four have already agreed to our proposal," the official said.

"The men's and women's matches will be held simultaneously -- one in the morning and other in the evening. A 5-a-side hockey game of just 30 minutes will not be an issue," the official, who is working on the proposal said.

The HI official further said that JSW Sports have come on board in place of Delhi and will be based out of Bengaluru.

"Delhi has decided to quit the league. They claimed they were incurring huge losses. But JSW now has replaced Delhi," he said.

Delhi franchise of the HIL was owned by the Wave Group but repeated calls to the company officials for confirmation on their withdrawal went answered

Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey India League 2017 Dabang Mumbai Hockey Kalinga Lancers
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 interesting facts about Dabang Mumbai you need to know
RELATED STORY
10 things to know about Dabang Mumbai star Harmanpreet Singh
RELATED STORY
CIC issues show-cause notice to ex-president of Hockey...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Road to the Tokyo Olympics for Indian...
RELATED STORY
India lose in final of men and women Hockey5s, pocket...
RELATED STORY
India look to assert continental supremacy against Japan...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian men on the verge of new Games...
RELATED STORY
Indian men and women teams enter hockey 5s final of Youth...
RELATED STORY
Fierce critic Charlesworth sees "revolutionary changes"...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Favourites to win both gold...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us