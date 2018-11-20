×
Hockey captain Manpreet signs up with Adidas

PTI
NEWS
News
23   //    20 Nov 2018, 17:37 IST

Hockey - Commonwealth Games Day 9
Hockey - Commonwealth Games Day 9

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Tuesday signed up with global sports giant, Adidas ahead of the season-ending World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

Manpreet, thus, joined an already strong portfolio of athletes signed up by Adidas, which includes Hima Das, Swapna Burman, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dipika Pallikal, Zeel Desai, Nikhat Zareen, Siddhanth Banthia and Manjot Kalra to name a few.

Manpreet, who was conferred the Arjuna Award earlier this year, led the Indian team to a bronze medal at the World League Final last year and contributed to the side's success at the Asia Cup.

Manpreet was a part of the India team that participated at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, the FIH Champions Trophy in London last year, as well as the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"Association with Adidas is an opportunity that every sportsperson looks forward to and I am really excited to have been given this chance of joining their family. Adidas believes in nurturing talent and further carving the strengths of a sportsperson by offering the world class products," Manpreet said.

