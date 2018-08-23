Hockey India announces U18 men's and women's teams for Youth Olympic Games

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Hockey India today announced the Indian U-18 men's and women's teams for the Hockey 5's competition to be held at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games from October 6-18.

Both the teams will have a total of nine members in the squad, which consists of two goalkeepers, two defenders, two midfielders and three forwards.

The men's team will be led by midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, while goalkeeper Prashant Kumar Chauhan will act as his deputy.

The captaincy of the women's team has been given to defender Salima Tete, with forward Lalremsiami being the vice-captain.

Both the teams have been chosen keeping in mind the requirements of the fast-paced 5-a-side competition and consist of players who have recently gained international exposure as they participated in the Junior Invitational Tournament in Belgium last month.

The junior men's team consists of goalkeepers Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan, defenders Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem and Sanjay, Midfielders Vivek Sagar Prasad and Maninder Singh, and forwards Shivam Anand, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar and Sudeep Chirmako.

Goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam and Khushboo will be guarding the women's team's goal while Ishika Chaudhary and Salima Tete will support in defense. The midfield will be commanded by Reet and Chetna while Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan and Lalremsiami will lead the attack.

A total of 12 women's and 12 men's teams will be participating in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games Hockey 5's events.

In the men's category, the Indian team will face stiff competition from 2014 Youth Olympic gold medallists Australia and silver medallists Canada along with hosts Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia, Kenya, Zambia and Vanuatu.

While the women's team will have their task cut-out as 2014 Youth Olympic gold medallists China, hosts Argentina, Austria, Poland, Uruguay, Mexico, Australia, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Vanuatu will be the other 11 teams giving them competition