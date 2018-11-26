Hockey WC : Bhubaneswar in the grip of excitement

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 46 // 26 Nov 2018, 21:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The City is in a frenzy of excitement

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) With just a few hours left for the opening ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, here, the city is in a frenzy of excitement.

Most of the 16 teams have reached Bhubaneswar and will play in four pools between November 28 and December 16, officials said.

The Kalinga Stadium, where the colorful inaugural programme is scheduled to be held and the matches played, is ready with flags of the participating countries already hoisted.

Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Monday reviewed the security bandobast said security arrangements have been made from the airport to the hotels where the teams will be put up and from there to the stadium.

Stars of the tinsel town are expected to be present and perform at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Bollywood actress and well-known dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived here this evening and will perform at the inaugural ceremony, Odisha sports secretary Vishal Dev told PTI.

She will be performing along with 1,000 artists in a dance drama called The Earth Song the theme of which is Oneness of Humanity, the official said.

The dance drama created, written and directed by Nupur Mahajan will have Madhuri in the role of Mother Earth.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is widely known in the hockey community for his support for the game, will arrive here on Tuesday and leave for Mumbai immediately after the show, he said.

Odia actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu will also perform in the inaugural evening.

"Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed his participation in the second inaugural ceremony at Cuttack on Wednesday," Dev added.

Famed music director A R Rahman will perform both in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, officials said.

Sharma said that traffic movement would be restricted during the Hockey World Cup.

Speaking about the deployment of police for the mega event, he said there will be more than 50 police officers above the rank of the deputy superintendent of police in various supervisory roles. There will be inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors.

"In total, we have deployed more than 300 police officers on duty. As many as 75 platoons (one platoon comprise 30 personnel) of the police will be on duty," he added