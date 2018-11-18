×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

It's time to deliver, says India's vice-captain ahead of hockey World Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    18 Nov 2018, 16:40 IST

Chinglensana exuded confidence about his team's prospects at the upcoming World Cup
Chinglensana exuded confidence about his team's prospects at the upcoming World Cup

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) The preparations are done and it is time to deliver in the tournament that matters the most after a mediocre year, Indian hockey team vice-captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said Sunday ahead of the World Cup.

The mega event begins November 28 and will conclude on December 16 at the city's Kalinga Stadium.

"The past three months, in particular, has been very challenging for us with the training intensifying as it's important for us to peak at the World Cup. The team is aware that this year could have been much better for us in terms of results but now is the time to do away with the bitterness of the past performances by doing well at the prestigious event," said Chinglensana.

Playing in the midfield alongside skipper Manpreet Singh and youngsters Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana exuded confidence about his team's prospects.

"Every single player has worked tremendously hard and it is time to convert all that into good results. I believe the World Cup will be a battle of mental strength as much as it is going to be about fitness and team strategies."
"It is an advantage that almost everyone in the team has the experience of playing top-quality matches in the Kalinga Stadium during the Hockey India League and are aware of the atmosphere the fans create here."

"It's also a plus point to have the Junior World Cup winners who have experienced 20,000 people cheering for them during the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow," added the Manipur-born player.

Chinglensana, who has so far played 199 internationals, is slated to complete a milestone on the opening day of India's campaign against South Africa.

"Yes, if everything goes right, I will be playing my milestone match in front of our home crowd and there is no better feeling than completing 200 matches for India in front of the fantastic Bhubaneswar crowd. It is one of my favourite venues in the world. I am looking forward to it and we are all eager to make a positive start," he said
Topics you might be interested in:
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 India Men's National Hockey Team Chinglensana Singh
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hockey Flashbacks: The first-ever Men's Hockey World Cup...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 venue
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashback: When India slumped and Pakistan lifted...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashbacks : India's first and only victory of...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule PDF: Download PDF...
RELATED STORY
"Every player in the team can play in any position," says...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashbacks : The most hostile World Cup ever for...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: When and where to watch,...
RELATED STORY
Lahore 1990 to Bhubaneswar 2018 - Jude Felix on India,...
RELATED STORY
Cash-strapped Pakistan's Hockey World Cup participation...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us