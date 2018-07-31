Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Odisha government launches publicity campaign to attract fans

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
48   //    31 Jul 2018, 17:55 IST

Th
The Indian men's hockey team will look to make a statement at home

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) With less than four months to go for the men's hockey World Cup, the Odisha government has launched a 360 degree nation-wide publicity campaign in a bid to bring fans closer to the sport.

The Government of Odisha will attempt to inspire every Indian to support hockey, which is set to take centre-stage at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.

The World Cup fever kicks off with 'Heartbeats for Hockey', a movement that attempts to get India behind the game by way of music, entertainment, fashion, pure sport and panel discussions.

"We are asking India to give their heart to hockey. And by this way, which is a nationwide outreach, we aim to go to the heartlands of hockey and ask people to come and immortalise their heartbeats by recording them on a specially-designed hockey stick," said Nupur Mahajan, brand strategist and creator of the campaign, who is working alongside the Odisha government as Communication and Strategy Consultant for the event.

Odi
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the logo for the World Cup a few months ago

Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, named 'Heart Beat', they record their heart beat as a pledge to support hockey.

Over the next few months, 'Heart Beat' will travel across the country through 'Hockey Adda', a curated on-ground discussion platform for hockey players and experts alike, with youth in the audience.

Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India, said, "The trajectory of hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high, given the recent commendable performances of the Indian hockey teams. We urge one and all to come forward and support your hockey team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018."

Topics you might be interested in:
FIH Hockey World Cup
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018: Ireland beat India 1-0...
RELATED STORY
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018: Can India breach the...
RELATED STORY
Slow revolution in Indian Hockey is underway
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India's only glory at the FIH Women's...
RELATED STORY
Flashback Hockey : When Indian eves choked at the 2006...
RELATED STORY
Flashback Hockey: When India finished in the Top 8 for...
RELATED STORY
Flashback Hockey: When the Indian eves were forced to...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: West Germany overcomes 1974 blues to clinch...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Rise of Rani Rampal saves India the wooden...
RELATED STORY
FIH Women's World Cup 2018: Poonam Rani not named in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us