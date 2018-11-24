×
Pakistan excited to play at 'lucky' Kalinga Stadium

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Nov 2018, 22:17 IST

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) The Pakistan hockey team players on Saturday said they were looking forward to playing at the "lucky" Kalinga Stadium, the venue for the World Cup.

The team received a warm reception at the Wagah Border earlier in the day for the much-awaited showpiece.

"We have come here before and we have always enjoyed playing at this venue. It is a lucky ground for us and we are very excited to be back," said skipper Muhammad Rizwan Senior on the team's arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Speaking of the 'Pool of Death', Hasan Sardar, the legendary centre-forward and team manager of Pakistan team said, "With Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia in our pool, it is a pool of death and every single match will matter.

"We will need to play it like it is a knockout in every single game. First match is against Germany and we are targeting a win against them. I would like to wish all participating teams the very best

Hockey World Cup 2018 Pakistan Hockey
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
