Karlsson scores 1st goal with Sharks in 4-0 win over Blues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored his first goal for San Jose, and Aaron Dell earned his fourth career shutout in leading the Sharks to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Karlsson has taken some time to adjust to his new team after being acquired from Ottawa just before the start of training camp. The two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman came into the game with 11 assists and a minus-9 rating before delivering in a big way against the Blues with a goal and an assist during San Jose's three-goal outburst in the second period.

Joe Pavelski scored the first of his two goals shortly after Karlsson's tally, and Evander Kane followed with another as the Sharks struck three times in 4:11 against Chad Johnson to take control.

Dell did the rest, making 30 saves.

Eight days after San Jose lost 4-0 in St. Louis while playing on consecutive nights and for the third time in four days, the Sharks turned the tables on a Blues team facing the same grueling situation.

After a scoreless first period, the game quickly turned in the second. The Sharks began on the power play and generated several good chances without scoring, but drew another penalty to get a second shot with the man advantage.

That power play was mostly sloppy until the end, when Karlsson got a rebound in the high slot and beat Johnson high to the blocker side. Fans gave him a big ovation and Kane raced over to give him a big embrace. Karlsson had a wide smile when he was shown on the video board sitting on the bench shortly after the goal.

San Jose didn't stop there. Pavelski fed Timo Meier on a rush and Johnson made the initial save, but Pavelski won the race to the rebound and tucked it into an open net to make it 2-0.

The Sharks converted on another rush shortly after that with Karlsson setting up Kane in the high slot for a drive that beat Johnson.

Pavelski added another in the third period, giving him six goals in the past four games.

NOTES: Logan Couture had three assists. ... Karlsson's previous goal came March 23 against the New York Islanders. ... Blues forwards Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz and D Carl Gunnarsson all missed the game with upper-body injuries. ... Sharks forward Tomas Hertl missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

