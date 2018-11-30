×
Pacioretty scores twice as Golden Knights beat Canucks 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    30 Nov 2018, 11:41 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the struggling Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

William Karlsson's short-handed goal with 6:25 remaining snapped a 3-all tie. William Carrier also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves.

Brock Boeser had two goals for Vancouver, which has lost 10 of 11. Alex Edler also scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots.

Vegas had yet to register a single shot when the Canucks opened the scoring nearly 10 minutes in.

Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson picked the pocket of Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt in front of the Golden Knights net, then sent a no-look pass to Boeser from his knees.

Boeser got the puck in the slot and hammered a quick wrist shot past Fleury.

The Golden Knights tied it before the end of the first period following a flurry in front of the Canucks net. Markstrom made a save but couldn't smother the rebound, and the puck popped off Carrier's skate and in.

Pacioretty scored a power-play goal early in the second after Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher was called for high-sticking. He put another past Markstrom 1:13 into the third, rocketing a one-timer over the goalie's shoulder.

The former Montreal Canadiens captain has eight goals in his last seven games.

Edler brought the Canucks within one less than a minute later, putting in a rebound of Bo Horvat's shot for his first goal this season.

Boeser knotted the score again midway through the third, sneaking around the side of the Vegas net and putting in a wrister past Fleury. The right wing's sixth goal came after he missed 11 games this month with a lower-body injury.

Karlsson netted the winner after Reilly Smith found him down low on a Canucks power play.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Play at Edmonton on Saturday night.

Canucks: Continue their five-game homestand Saturday afternoon against Dallas.

___

More NHL hockey: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

