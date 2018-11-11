×
Rittich, Hamonic lead Flames to 1-0 win over Kings

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Nov 2018, 11:44 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Rittich stopped 21 shots for his first career shutout and Travis Hamonic scored to help the Calgary Flames to a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The Flames have won five of their past six games.

Jack Campbell made 35 saves for the Kings, who have been held to one goal or fewer in six of their first 16 games.

The Flames went in front 2:26 into the first period. Hamonic got his second goal, with Garnet Hathaway setting a screen that kept Campbell from seeing the shot to the far post. Austin Czarnik and Noah Hanifin had assists, with Hanifin picking up his third in the past four games.

Hamonic also played his part to help smother the Kings' struggling offense. Hamonic used his body to break up a pass by Ilya Kovalchuk during an odd-man rush in the second period, when the Kings managed four shots on goal. Hamonic also disrupted a breakaway by Tanner Pearson on the power play in the third period, delaying Pearson from shooting and allowing Rittich to make the save when Pearson did put the puck on goal.

Jeff Carter won an offensive-zone face-off with 44 seconds remaining and Campbell pulled for an extra attacker, but the Kings could not beat Rittich.

After beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday in coach Willie Desjardins' debut with the team, the Kings have lost two straight and scored one goal each in defeats against the Minnesota Wild and Flames.

NOTES: The Kings are 1-8-1 when allowing the first goal this season. ... Kings C Michael Amadio returned to the lineup after not playing since Oct. 25. Amadio was a healthy scratch for the previous three games following a stint in the AHL. ... Flames F Elias Lindholm had his point streak end after six games. He had three goals and six assists during that span.

UP NEXT

Flames: Wrap up their three-game California road trip at San Jose on Sunday.

Kings: Conclude their seven-game homestand by hosting Toronto on Tuesday.

