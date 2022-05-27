10 craziest seeds in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft 1.18 may have been met with overhauled world generation, but that doesn't mean strange seeds don't occasionally appear.

With so many possible world seeds, Minecraft players are finding crazier and crazier examples. These can include incredibly rare occurrences of certain structures or even strange errors in the generation algorithm that lead to head-scratching worlds.

Some of these crazy seeds are less useful than others, but they're still certainly worth checking out. You never know what you might find in these seeds, and they can be the subject of plenty of conversations with fellow players.

Minecraft: Wild and bizarre seeds worth looking into

10) Miniature Australia (69966463692725720125)

It isn't often you find a small-scale continent in your seed (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed may seem fairly normal, but it holds an interesting land formation. At the coordinates (X: -710, Y: 75, Z: 50), players can find an island formation that is very similarly shaped to that of the Australian continent. It's nowhere near as large, but Minecraft's generation algorithm rarely shapes something so intriguing. As a dual desert-plains island, there should be plenty of resources to collect.

9) Massive Mushroom Field (7097406817420094450)

A mushroom island this large is exceedingly rare (Image via u/Graphicidiot45/Reddit)

Mushroom field biomes are some of the rarest in Minecraft. However, when they do appear, they tend to be quite small. Not so with this seed, as when players head to (X: -600, Z: 3100), they can find a massive mushroom field with two smaller ones accompanying it.

The fact that a mushroom biome can generate this large is staggering. Considering mushroom fields don't spawn hostile mobs, this may be a great place to build a shelter.

8) Large Mountain Island with Immediate End Portal (8901351702685490)

Players can instantly access an End portal and village in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Right after players spawn, they can head to a nearby village on their island at (X: -288, Z: -1,312) for supplies. That's all well and good, but the real peculiar part of this seed is that the player can openly access an End portal connected to a cave system at (X: -322, Z: -1,612).

It's rare for a player to spawn close to an End portal, and even more so when the portal is essentially sitting out in the open. Once players load up on the eyes of ender, they'll certainly know where to go.

7) Stronghold/Mineshaft/Geode Combo (42069)

This seed features a very interesting mashup that ordinarily doesn't occur (Image via u/RahmaOwOne/Reddit)

Two structures joining together in a Minecraft world is already rare, but three is crazy. When players spawn into this seed, if they head to (X: -385, Y: 16, Z: 1444), they can find a remarkable combination.

A stronghold, mineshaft, and amethyst geode are combined in this location, which is a sight to behold. Players should be able to collect more than a few treasures in this area, and they might want to keep that in mind when they want to find an easy End portal.

6) Ice Spike Shipwreck (1696600294)

This oddity is far from spawn, but wild to see (Image via u/GuterBraten/Reddit)

Minecraft 1.18 generates a large number of shipwrecks when a world is created. However, these ships don't always generate cleanly underwater. For example, in this seed, players can head to (X: 8563, Y: 83, Z: -144) to find a shipwreck frozen inside an ice spike.

It's quite a long trip from spawn but a very intriguing find. How did the ship freeze this way? It's anybody's guess, but players should still be able to chip away at the ice and find some loot inside the ship.

5) Underground Pillager Outpost (-387061597069932)

This seed's pillagers had some unorthodox building techniques, to say the least (Image via u/Jereaux/Reddit)

There may not seem like much that makes this Minecraft seed unique, but it has one very interesting feature. At (X: -656, Z: -1,312), players can find a pillager outpost with its base built underground and its upper floors being devoured by dirt and stone.

Pillagers still manage to spawn in this outpost, but they clearly have a hard time getting around. Why did they build the outpost in this fashion? Maybe they thought they were being clever and attempted to hide their base. Regardless, it didn't quite work out as intended.

4) Desert Mansion (-1674197430)

Mansions aren't intended to generate outside dark oak forests (Image via u/Queasy_Priority_4768/Reddit)

Minecraft's woodland mansions, as the title states, are meant to generate in woodlands. Specifically, these structures appear in dark oak forests. However, in this seed, if players head to (X: -96488, Y: 98, Z: 87336), they'll find a woodland mansion sitting smack dab in the middle of a desert.

Although it's in a strange place, this mansion is still fully functional, and players can head on in and loot the structure to their heart's content.

3) Double Ruined Nether Portals (- 2019033800075341)

Two ruined portals this close is remarkable to find in-game (Image via u/Akash_using_Reddit/Reddit)

While it isn't uncommon for ruined Nether portals in Minecraft to spawn close together, two portals being this close together is staggering. They can be found at (X: -1786, Y: 109, Z: -994), and provide some solid loot.

This seed was found on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, but since that is the case, players should be able to find the two portals together in Java Edition with some degree of success. The two versions generate terrain somewhat differently, but players should be able to find these adjacent portals fairly easily.

2) Upside-Down Floating Shipwreck (5593575426016951330)

This may be one of the rarest shipwreck positions in version 1.18 (Image via u/SignificantFig8856/Reddit)

This Minecraft seed is pretty normal, at least until the player heads to (X: 376, Y: 63, Z: -607), where they'll find one of the most peculiar generated structures in version 1.18.

Not only is this shipwreck in a frozen biome, but it is floating in the air and is upside-down. This is certainly one of the most unusually generated structure mishaps in the Caves & Cliffs update, though there are likely to be more than a few just as bizarre as this.

1) Tall Pillager Outpost (5593575426016951330)

These pillagers seem to have an inflated sense of self-importance (Image via Minecraft & Chill/Youtube)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed has a very peculiar structure near the spawn. Specifically, players can find an incredibly tall pillager outpost at (X: 339, Y: 164, Z: -823). The outpost's construction and form are some of the most unusual that players have been able to find in version 1.18.

The accompanying jungle biome hills and mountains are also quite nice to see, but the massive pillager spire close to spawn is the most notable feature of this seed. Sadly, Minecraft: Java Edition players may miss out on this particular seed, as it appears that the outpost doesn't spawn in the same location.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

