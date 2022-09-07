5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for an easy start

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that encourages players to create a lot of new worlds to play in. Some players make new worlds within the same update to experiment with different biomes or potential structures near their spawn point, while others only make new worlds when a major update is released, so that they can quickly check out its features.

Listed below are five incredible seeds for The Wild Update 1.19 that will allow players to see many different structures, biomes, and other 1.19 additions, while still having enough in them to allow players to quickly jump into mid-to-late game progression.

5 amazing seeds for quick starts in Minecraft 1.19

5) Mushroom island and Ice spikes

A snowy plains village right next to an ice spikes biome (Image via Minecraft)

This particular seed is for the game's Bedrock Edition and is: -5361379437311876458

Some useful locations in this seed have been included below:

Basement Igloo: 136, -168

Basement Igloo: 88, 616

Basement Igloo: 136, -1192

Basement Igloo: -680, 568

Basement Igloo: -744, 168

Basement Igloo: -968, -328

Basement Igloo: -1496, -200

Village: 88, -200

Village: -200, 200

Village: 264, 712

Village: 216, -856

Village: -1400, 232

Village: -1384, -776

Pillager Outpost: 168, -1016

Pillager Outpost: -1176, 296

Ancient City: -1016, -168

Ancient City: -1128, -600

This seed will start players off in a snowy plains biome. To the southwest, they will find a large ice spikes biome, and if players are looking to start mining soon, there are snowy mountains to the northwest. One of the more interesting parts of this seed is the large mushroom island to the northwest of spawn, which will protect players from the game’s hostile mobs.

Players can find nearly everything they will need to quickly get into the game near spawn. Furthermore, there are basement igloos where players can get golden apples, a brewing stand, and potions. Additionally, there are several villages near spawn that players can loot for food and iron. Once they are sufficiently prepared, players can head to the pillager outposts and ancient cities nearby.

4) Woodland mansion and jungle temple

The woodland mansion in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1367010976766863467

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Pillager Outpost: 568, -1224

Pillager Outpost: 376, -1800

Pillager Outpost: 1432, -1032

Pillager Outpost: 1800, 680

Village: 1368, -1608

Village: 1368, -1000

Village: 1256, 776

Village: 1720, 840

Woodland Mansion: 424, 424

Jungle Temple: 680, 664

This seed spawns players rather close to an old growth forest of the birch variety. There are regular oak forests to the north, with a small swamp also nearby. To the south, players can find a very large dark oak forest, with jungles further south. To the southeast, players can find a large savanna biome.

This particular seed stands out for one major reason: it has four pillager outposts very close to spawn. Additionally, players can also find a woodland mansion within 500 blocks of spawn. This means that there will be many different illagers that players can take on if they’re feeling up to the challenge. There are also villages nearby that players can loot, and a jungle temple near the woodland mansion.

3) Cities, villages, and mushroom islands

A portion of the large mushroom island found in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5861394126942419538

This seed is for Java Edition.

Village: 96, 720

Village: 912, -528

Village: 1488, -416

Ancient City: 56, 520

Ancient City: 504, 552

Ancient City: 1656, -296

Ancient City: -664, -680

Pillager Outpost: 1216, 720

Basement Igloo: 1352, 744

Large Mushroom Island: -2200, 810

This seed spawns players on a small stony beach, right next to a small inland sea. To the north, there is a much larger ocean area, and towards the other cardinal directions, players can find a scattering of mountain biomes. About two thousand blocks to the west, players will find a large mushroom island, where they can build a base without worrying about hostile mobs.

There are several ancient cities that surround spawn, from which players can get their hands on most of 1.19’s exclusive loot, including the new swift sneak enchantment and recovery shards. There are also villages where players can loot for food and iron, with basement igloos nearby for players to obtain potions and golden apples.

2) Giant Swamp

A witch hut near the swamp (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4239221588868079514

This seed is for Java Edition.

Pillager Outpost: -672, -176

Witch Hut: -904, 280

Witch Hut: -1704, 104

Witch Hut: -1768, 1288

Witch Hut: -1336, 2648

Village: -1536, -400

Village: 544, -1408

Village: -944, 1408

Village: -800, 1808

Woodland Mansion: -1992, 2008

Ancient City: -1752, -1000

This seed contains, as its name implies, an incredibly large swamp biome that players will spawn only a few hundred blocks from. This swamp biome stretches for more than two thousand blocks, and is divided almost perfectly down the middle between the game’s old swamps and the newly added mangrove swamps. To the north, players can find badland biomes with Minecraft’s frozen biomes situated in the west.

The large swamp boasts a total of four different witch huts. At the end of the swamp, players can find a small dark oak forest that contains a woodland mansion within it. Near spawn, there are quite a few villages, where players can loot for food and gear to have an advantage early on.

1) Ancient Cityscape

A bamboo jungle next to a jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is for the Java Edition and is: -6346846722201564002

Some useful locations for players have been included below:

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This seed will place players within a mixture of Minecraft’s three jungle biomes: normal jungles, sparse jungles, and bamboo jungles. To the west, players can find a mixture of oak forests, dark oak forests, birch forests, and plains. Furthermore, there are about a dozen different mountains in this direction, many of which have an ancient city underneath them. If players head east, they can also find a badlands biome.

This is definitely one of the most loaded seeds around for Minecraft's Java Edition, featuring more than a dozen ancient cities within a few thousand blocks of spawn, with eight villages around the same distance from spawn, and even a woodland mansion within a reasonable distance.

