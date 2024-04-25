Minecraft preview 1.21.0.23 for Bedrock Edition arrived on April 24, 2024, bringing along a sizable list of gameplay tweaks, feature additions, bug fixes, and other changes to the game. While this preview/beta doesn't necessarily bring anything groundbreaking to the table, there are still plenty of upsides that players should welcome as an improvement to Bedrock Edition.

From additional parity with Minecraft: Java Edition and trial chamber tweaks to adjustments to some of the new status effects introduced in recent previews, there's quite a bit to like about Minecraft preview 1.21.0.23. With that having been said, it doesn't hurt to dive into some of the best of this new Bedrock beta.

Five of the best features, changes, and tweaks in Minecraft preview 1.21.0.23

1) Mace enchantment bug fix

All compatible mace enchantments should now apply as expected in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.23 (Image via Mojang)

Maces can be enchanted with a wide variety of enchantments in Minecraft 1.21. However, a recent bug arose for Bedrock previews that resulted in certain enchantments (Unbreaking, Smite, Bane of Arthropods, Fire Aspect) not being applicable to maces as they were in Java Edition snapshots.

Fortunately, preview 1.21.0.23 fixes this problem. Now, at least as far as Bedrock previews go, players should be able to apply all compatible mace enchantments to the powerful melee weapon as intended.

2) Weaving effect tweak

The Weaving effect has had its slowdown reduced in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.23 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21's new Weaving effect allows entities afflicted by it to drop cobweb blocks upon death. However, Mojang decided that the slowdown effect these cobwebs inflicted when mobs or players walked through them was a bit harsh. In previous releases, cobwebs would slow down entities to 25% of their standard movement speed, but this has been raised to 50%.

It's a small tweak, to be sure, but it ensures that players who are dealing with the Weaving effect have better overall mobility. Plus, the slowdown is still effective enough to use Weaving to set traps for hostile mobs or other players when needed.

3) New sound effects

Caves get even creepier with new sound effects in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.23 (Image via Mojang)

To make certain aspects of Minecraft just a bit more eerie, preview 1.21.0.23 has introduced five new ambient sounds that play while players adventure through caves. If nothing else, this should make exploring caves a bit more unsettling, no matter how long players have been roaming within. Additionally, sounds involving Bad Omen status effects and breaking ominous bottles have been tweaked.

Bad Omen's sound effect has changed when it is applied to players. When Bad Omen converts into a Raid Omen, it also has a new sound. All in all, this should make the new Bad Omen mechanics a bit more unique compared to how they worked in the past.

A sound change has also been implemented for ominous bottles after they're consumed and the bottles break.

4) Trial chamber improvements

Trial chambers have received some positive tweaks in Preview 1.21.0.23 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers have been a major headline for the upcoming update, but it appears that Mojang isn't quite finished with tweaking them for the better.

In preview 1.21.0.23, trial chambers received new intersection variations when they are generated in the Overworld. New dispenser styles have also been added to chamber walls and as traps for wayward players.

One of the best aspects of trial chambers is their ability to generate different layouts each time. Adding new intersections, traps, and dispenser placements should make these structures even more variable.

5) A new "Days Played" overlay

An oft-requested feature has finally made its way to Preview 1.21.0.23 (Image via Mojang)

One of the most requested features for the vanilla game has been the addition of a day counter for Survival and Hardcore Mode, so players can track just how long they've survived in their world. While this was often accommodated by mods and add-ons, preview 1.21.0.23 has finally introduced this feature. It can be easily activated from a player's settings menu and disabled just as easily.

Although it isn't a massive addition, the day survival counter makes one of the most requested features a reality at last.