5 of the most iconic structures built by PewDiePie in Minecraft

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg's playthrough of the classic sandbox game, Minecraft, is one of the most beloved series on his channel to this day.

Spanning 49 episodes with a plethora of memorable moments to accompany the series, PewDiePie goes about his let's-play in an almost ironic way that keeps viewers engaged.

Despite his carefree approach to the game, he winds up mastering several of the mechanics and skills in Minecraft. PewDiePie might've started his playthrough living in a dirt hut, but he ended it with an incredible mansion, a tower that was flown to the block limit, automatic farms, and a massive dirt sphere, among his several other building achievements.

In this article, let's count down five of the most impressive structures built by PewDiePie in Minecraft.

5 most impressive structures PewDiePie built in Minecraft

5) Sven's Japanese House

Sven might be one of the most beloved and cherished characters in the whole series. That said, his gorgeous doghouse isn't nearly as well recognized as he is.

In the 13th episode of the series, DONT Name Change your Horse in Minecraft to this..., Felix begins construction on the quartz, stone brick, and acacia wood house. He enthusiastically states his intentions for building a Japanese-style house at the beginning of the episode, saying:

"So basically, I want to built another house. But not just any house... a Japanese-style house!"

The house, located near Virgin Turtle's Pen, didn't officially become Sven's doghouse until after construction was completed in the following episode, My Minecraft Sheep is Cancelled.

4) Church of Water Sheep

After the brutal slaying of Water Sheep at the hands of Felix, he built a lovely church to honor the aquatic, color-changing sheep called The Church of Water Sheep.

The structure was built where there had previously been a pen of sheep. Water flowed from the front of this stone brick church to keep the crop fields that sit outside of it hydrated. Inside, there was a council of three sheep that Felix occasionally came to for guidance on his journey through Minecraft.

Although the council of sheep inside the church has since been killed and part of the church itself destroyed, fans of the early episodes of this series remember the structure for its original glory as the Church of Water Sheep.

3) The Giant Meatball

This impressive spherical structure was one that took quite some time to be fully built but was finally finished on July 16, 2019. The finished meatball and all of the completed redstone contraptions inside of it were showcased in the sixteenth episode named I built a GIANT MEATBALL in Minecraft (emotional).

Inside the meatball, there's a piston-operated elevator that takes Felix to the top. This was later renovated to be an elevator operated by bubble columns.

2) Ikea Tower

The Ikea Tower has to be one of the only structures that were consistently updated and renovated throughout the series. The structure humbly started as a guiding marker so that Felix could find his way back home and later was renovated to include alternating blue and yellow beacons shooting from the top.

Currently, the tower watches over the rest of the world from above. Felix, utilizing the newly added honey blocks, was able to construct a redstone contraption that sent the tower flying into space.

However, since flying structures stop moving when they reach the block height limit, the tower remains suspended in mid-air.

1) PewDiePie's House

One of the most developed and iconic structures throughout the series has been PewDiePie's very own house. While it began as a dirt hut that developed into a cozy wooden home, it currently stands as a massive mansion riddled with redstone contraptions.

This intricate mansion took nearly ten episodes to fully build, with a rogue basement fire wiping out hours of hard work on the structure in the middle of it all. Felix quickly attempted to undo the damage from the fire, and the mansion now stands complete and renovated so that something like the previous basement fire could never deplete progress on the structure again.

