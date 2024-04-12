Best activities for Minecraft beginners on survival servers

For Minecraft beginners, diving into a survival server (sometimes known as an SMP server) can be a bit daunting. Depending on how much new players have learned about Survival Mode, diving into a server centered around it can be a vastly different experience. This is particularly true if the server is running plenty of mods and plugins that newcomers may not be familiar with.

Regardless of the modifications to a survival server, it still has survival at its core. If Minecraft beginners stick to some of the best activities to be found on a survival server, they might be surprised how quickly they pick up on the tricks on the trade.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best activities on survival servers for newcomers to enjoy.

Five of the best activities for Minecraft beginners to enjoy on a survival server

1) Siting and building a base

Building a shelter on a survival server can be rewarding and entertaining in Minecraft (Image via Gorillo/YouTube)

Many Minecraft survival servers usually offer multiple spawning options for players when they first enter the server. Typically, players can leave the spawn area on their own or use a command or block to teleport to a random spot in the game world. Either way, one of the most entertaining and rewarding things new players can do is build their base to survive their first night and beyond.

Beginners may want to choose a PvP-free server or one that only allows PvP in certain areas to help ensure they can safely build their base and keep it. Fortunately, countless survival servers offer land claim capabilities that let new players keep their base safe from being damaged by other players and mob griefing.

2) Interact with the server economy

Many survival servers offer robust markets and economies for Minecraft beginners to use (Image via TogetherCraft)

Except for more vanilla-leaning options, many survival servers offer in-game shops either run by NPCs or players to help Minecraft beginners get up to speed quickly. Instead of toiling away in the mines or forests to get the resources they need, players can sell their excess goodies and purchase anything from materials and gear to enchantments and even custom content from mods.

While newcomers will still likely have to do quite a bit of work to get themselves integrated with a given server's economy, once they know how it works, it can be entertaining to make a tidy profit and spend it on goodies that might usually take much longer to get.

3) Progress through the traditional survival mode "story"

Many Minecraft survival servers still allow players to "complete" the story by defeating the Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

Though some survival servers focus solely on survival, many still allow players to advance through Minecraft's core survival progression of beginning in the Overworld, venturing to the Nether, and ultimately defeating the Ender Dragon in the End. For newcomers, this is an excellent way to learn the ins and outs of Survival Mode and experience a bit of the game's lore in the meantime.

Moreover, in a multiplayer situation where newcomers can meet plenty of helpful players, they can even tackle the Nether and the End together and get a hand with boss fights like the Ender Dragon or the Wither. Having a helpful server community can be invaluable not only for learning survival mechanics but also for overcoming the vanilla game's final challenges.

4) Help create community builds

Many Minecraft survival servers collaboratively create some great community builds (Image via CreativeDucks/Planet Minecraft)

Countless survival servers encourage players of all experience levels to build their creations together, which leads to the rise of some incredible community builds. Minecraft beginners and veterans alike can come together to combine their building and decorating knowledge and create remarkable structures that go beyond what one player can often accomplish on their own.

If beginners aren't too shy, they can build a rapport with other players on the server. From there, they can work together to build almost any creation they set their minds to. Few things are more rewarding than creating a build that will live on in the server, especially if the server has a persistent world that doesn't wipe away builds and progress.

5) Explore the deepest reaches of the server

Just as they are in single-player, many survival servers are incredibly vast and go on for countless blocks in every direction. Once Minecraft beginners are more established in their server and have the resources to explore, they may want to consider doing so. Due to the size of even average survival server worlds, there's likely plenty to be found that may have been overlooked by other players.

While some servers might limit the total size of their world(s), going to the far reaches and finding interesting terrain or locations is an exciting one that should be fairly simple for beginners. They may have to contend with hostile mobs in some circumstances, but they're much less dangerous than other players on a PvP server.