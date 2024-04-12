5 best features in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21

Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 is the latest experimental version to be released for Bedrock. It is bringing some amazing and exciting 1.21 content, including Minecraft's new mace enchantments, the raid omen status effect, and a plethora of bug fixes.

Detailed below are five of the best changes that Preview 1.21.0.21 is bringing to Bedrock for players to finally experience.

5 of the best features in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21

1) Mace enchantments

Only one of the three can't be obtained via the enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

The three new mace-exclusive Minecraft weapon enchantments have finally made the jump from Java to Bedrock in this preview. These enchantments include density, which adds extra damage per block fallen per level breach. The second of these is the breach enchantment, which reduces enemy armor when calculating damage. And the last is wind burst, which gives slam attacks a pogo bounce.

Density and breach can be acquired like normal via a Minecraft enchanting setup or librarian villager, but wind burst will be exclusive ominous vault rewards. Additionally, enchanted books of density and breach can be obtained from ominous vaults.

2) Raid omen

Raid omen has a very illager-inspired status symbol (Image via Mojang)

Raid omen is a new variant of bad omen. The former is an effect that bad omen transforms into whenever a player carries it into a village. Raid omen has a short 30-second duration, after which a raid will spawn. Bad omen has effectively been made a transitional effect since it can start raids and ominous events.

Raid omen can be cleared using a milk bucket, similar to any of Minecraft's other status effects, which will stop the raid from occurring.

3) New paintings

The new paintings are all wonderful additions (Images via Mojang)

Another fantastic example of unexpected but welcomed additions is the new paintings coming with Preview 1.21.0.21. These are actually the first paintings added in over a decade. The first of these paintings is unpacked, which was the default texture pack image for many years.

Baroque is the next painting, wearing its influences on its sleeve. It is a picture of a cake, a sunflower, and a decorated pot in the famous style that spans from the 17th to the 18th centuries. The third new painting is Humble, which is a play on the famous piece American Gothic by Grant Wood. It depicts two slightly uncanny villagers in front of a village.

The penultimate painting is Prairie Horse. This piece is a parody of Frederick Reminton's The Cowboy and shows what appears to be a player riding a horse through a stony desert.

The final piece added is Meditative. This is both a reference to Dali's Meditative Rose and a reference to the long-lost single rose item. Before it was replaced by the modern poppy, it was the main red flower and was used to craft many Minecraft dyes in place of the poppy.

4) Trial generation made better

Trial chambers should generate more naturally with this change (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are inarguably Minecraft 1.21's premier feature. They are huge, stronghold-sized structures flush with enemies, loot, and super cool blocks to build a Minecraft survival base with.

A minor, but still very important, modification coming with Preview 1.21.0.21 will help ensure that trial chambers generate underground, actually buried by the terrain above. This should help with the atmosphere of these chambers as well, as there should be much less chance of any daylight reaching them.

5) Bug fixes

Hardcore worlds should now properly read "Spectate World" on the death screen (Image via Mojang)

Following a comforting trend recently, this preview is also coming with a large number of bug fixes. By the time 1.21 releases, it could go down in Minecraft's long history as a great stability update similar to Buzzy Bees.

The most important or interesting of these are fixing a bug that results in crashes when losing air, armadillos no longer get stuck in a hiding loop due to block damage, and Bedrock's new hardcore mode has the right death message.