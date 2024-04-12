5 best Minecraft armor mods

Armor is one of the most important parts of survival, so it should come as no surprise that Minecraft's armor mods are some of the best and most common. Armor can reduce huge amounts of incoming damage, especially when combined with amazing Minecraft armor enchantments.

Detailed below are five of the best armor and armor-related mods currently being worked on, along with what makes the mods so good.

5 of the best armor mods in Minecraft

1) Immersive Armors

Creator: Conczin

Conczin Mod Loader: Forge, Fabric

Forge, Fabric Most Recent Version: 1.20.1

Immersive Armors is the best Minecraft armor mod out there. It offers 40 new armor pieces spread across 10 different sets. Each set has been meticulously detailed and rendered, making them stand out from both the vanilla armors and other variants in Minecraft's best overhaul mods.

Many of these armors also come with effects. For example, the wither skeleton armor makes skeletons neutral and even inflicts the dangerous wither Minecraft status effect on attackers, or the divine armor, which can fully block one attack per minute. The amazing blend of aesthetics with fun effects is what makes this Minecraft armor mod so incredible.

2) Artifacts

The artifacts from the mod also have custom 3d models (Image via Mojang)

Creator: ochotonida

ochotonida Mod Loader: Forge, Fabric

Forge, Fabric Most Recent Version: 1.20.1

Artifacts is an interesting mod that adds unique and powerful artifacts to various Minecraft loot structure tables. For example, there are the Bunny Hoppers, which give a permanent jump boost and remove falling damage, and the Superstitious Hat, which adds a level of looting to all entities killed.

It's this mixture of interesting and mechanically strong effects that makes Artifacts such a good choice for an exciting Minecraft armor mod.

3) All the Trims

There are really no limits to what can be used as a trim (Image via Mojang)

Creator: bawnorton

bawnorton Mod Loader: Forge, Fabric, NeoForge

Forge, Fabric, NeoForge Most Recent Version: 1.20.1

All the Trims is an amazing Minecraft armor customization mod. Its concept is simple: any item can be used as an armor trim material, including modded materials. It also makes any armor, including modded armor, trimmable.

There are an estimated half a million new armor trims in vanilla thanks to this mod, but only one or two extra mods should increase this number exponentially. There should be a look for everyone among these plentiful options.

4) Better Trims

There are tooltips to hint at the different trim effects (Image via Mojang)

Creator: bawnorton

bawnorton Mod Loader: Fabric

Fabric Most Recent Version: 1.20.1

Better Trims is a Minecraft armor mod that addresses the issue left unsolved by All the Trims —the vanilla trims not being very useful. The former mod solves it in a unique way. Rather than introducing a bunch of new options, different effects have been added to Minecraft's elusive armor trims to make them worth hunting for.

Each vanilla trim has a new effect, but a ton of extra vanilla items have also been given effects, along with some built-in support for some modded materials.

The most interesting of these effects are enchanted golden apples, which grant a constant absorption over time, coal, which makes nearby furnaces much faster, and emerald, which provides a whopping 12.5% Minecraft villager trading discount per piece of armor trim.

This Minecraft mod might not add in any new armors, but the extra effects it can provide to existing armors make Better Trims a fantastic choice for any amazing Minecraft modpack.

5) Improvable Skills 3

Dense skin gives a full 10 armor at max level (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Zeith

Zeith Mod Loader: Forge

Forge Most Recent Version: 1.20.1

While Improvable Skills might not seem like an armor mod, one of the many utility skills introduced that players can upgrade is Dense Skin, which boosts extra permanent armor value to players. This armor is also useful in that it applies even to fresh inventory. This means it will help prevent players from falling into frustrating death loops by adding some inherent protection.

Improvable Skills 3 also adds several useful skills, like mining speed, digging speed, and chopping speed increases, as well as faster swimming, higher jumping, and feather falling.