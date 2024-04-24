5 best Minecraft servers with Cars

Want to join Minecraft servers with cars? Players of the well-known sandbox game Minecraft have countless options for exploring and building new worlds. The possibility of improving gameplay via servers and mods is one of the most fascinating features of Minecraft. One well-liked type of mod and texture pack that gives the game a completely different dynamic is the addition of vehicles.

The top five car-themed Minecraft servers will be highlighted in this post, along with a summary of each server's unique features.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Minecraft servers that allow you to drive cars

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a server that mixes the excitement of competitive racing with the artistic ability to construct and craft vehicles, even going as far as having functional planes and helicopters in the game. This server has a large selection of automobiles, from sporty sports cars to tough off-road vehicles.

One can compete against players worldwide or with friends on a specially designed racing course with multiple race options. MoxMC also has a special mechanism for customizing cars that lets users make their cars. For those who love cars in the gaming universe, MoxMC is a great option because of its vibrant community and frequent updates.

If you've been on the search for a server with cars, MoxMC is the top choice. It not only has a racing game mode but is also a Minecraft prison server with tons of cool vehicles available while playing.

2) GrandTheftMinecart

IP Address: gtm.network

GrandTheftMinecart is just like GTA but in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

GrandTheftMinecart is the ideal option for anyone searching for a Minecraft server that simulates the exciting world of Grand Theft Auto. Much like the well-known game series, this server lets users live out a life of virtual crime in a vast open area with an amazing assortment of vehicles at their disposal.

GrandTheftMinecart stands out from other automobile servers with its immersive and action-packed experience, which includes everything from heists to furious police pursuits. This server offers guns, a special weapon not seen on most servers.

3) Havoc Games

IP Address: play.havoc.games

Havoc Games is an incredible server with cars (Image via Mojang)

Another well-known server that supports the inclusion of cars is Havoc Games. Players can explore and navigate the virtual world in style with this server's assortment of cars, many of which are often modeled after real-world vehicles.

Havoc Games takes great satisfaction in its simple gameplay principles, which go beyond the assortment of cars. The server is a favorite among those who value speed and fluid gameplay because of its smart architecture, which guarantees seamless racing experiences.

The server offers a variety of game modes, including Towny, the Mining Dead, and Craft Theft Auto! Hundreds of unique players join Havoc Games every day and take part in the action.

4) YomNetwork

IP Address: play.yomnetwork.ca

YomNetwork has tons of fun game modes available (Image via Mojang)

YomNetwork is a Minecraft server that has tons of cool vehicles that offer a different take on the genre, with game modes such as Warzone, InfectedRPG, and Infernal Realms. Gamers can take part in thrilling in-game challenges and events in addition to driving, racing, and customizing their automobiles.

YomNetwork is a great option for anyone looking for an engaging and dynamic driving experience in Minecraft due to its emphasis on entertainment and community involvement. The server staff strives to make it the best server around, constantly giving it updates and never letting it fall behind any other server out there.

5) DemocracyCraft

IP Address: play.democracycraft.net

DemocracyCraft is an amazing roleplay-esque server (Image via Mojang)

By fusing politics and government with the idea of automobiles in Minecraft, DemocracyCraft adopts a novel strategy. Players may still enjoy driving on this server, but it also provides an engaging political simulation environment. Apart from creating their cities, players can also run for office and debate politics with other players.

Adding cars to this volatile political world opens up new opportunities for trade and transportation. A unique Minecraft experience awaits individuals who want to combine their passion for cars and politics with DemocracyCraft.