5 farms you probably didn't know about in Minecraft

Minecraft's different amazing farms are essential for making the most of an average survival world. Many of these farms, such as enderman end XP farms or generic mob farms, are survival staples and are seen on almost every playthrough, but others are not so fortunate.

Detailed below are five examples of lesser-known Minecraft farms that are still worth building, even if they might be more niche than other more generally useful farms.

5 of the least-known Minecraft farms

1) New slime farms

Oozing can quickly get out of hand (Image via Phoenix SC/YouTube)

While slime chunk slime farms are infamous and iconic due to the work required to build them, often needing entire chunks mined out, there are two more modern versions of the slime farm that are much less known.

The first of these farms, the above-ground slime farm, is a result of Minecraft hostile mob spawning behavior changes. Hostile mobs used to spawn between light levels zero and six, but now only spawn at light level zero, or absolute darkness. Slimes, however, still spawn at the older range. This means above-ground platforms at light level one will spawn huge numbers of slime.

Additionally, one of 1.20.5's unique potions is also useful for farming slime. The new oozing potion will cause affected mobs to spawn slime when they die. Using a splash potion of oozing on a group will easily cause more slime balls to drop than were used to make the potion. This means a normal Minecraft XP spawner farm can also be used as a slime farm when needed. This versatility is what makes this version of a slime farm so useful.

2) Cat gift farm

One of the lesser-known uses of Minecraft cats is to get gifts. These are occasional items that cats will give to players while the latter is sleeping. The potential loot can include rabbit feet, rabbit hide, string, raw chicken, and phantom membranes, among others.

These farms are set up to maximize the number of gifts given to players. Rabbit hide makes leather renewable, string is useful for wool, as well as bows and fishing rods, and raw chicken means the farm is also a food farm. Given the versatility of drops and the ability to have cute cats, this farm is remarkably unknown.

3) Automatic honey/honeycomb farms

Bee farms are vital for many advanced builds, due to often requiring honey blocks (Image via Mojang)

While blocky bees might be adorable, unless a lot of expert-level Minecraft farms are being made on a world, there's probably no need to make an automated bee farm. This has also resulted in them being quite a rare sight. Thankfully, all players need to do is set up an observer and a dispenser with either glass bottles or shears. This will result in honey bottles or honeycombs, respectively.

Observers aren't very useful for automatic honey farming, as they send a redstone signal on every honey increase rather than just on the last. This makes comparators much better for honey farms, as each honey level outputs a consistent and different redstone signal.

4) Flower farms

A basic flower farm (Image via Mojang)

Flowers are super useful for crafting Minecraft's many different dyes. Normally, farming them in large numbers is frustrating, as players must bone meal the ground and then break all the grass and flowers spawned to make room for new ones before repeating this process for several minutes straight.

However, using a series of pistons, slime blocks, and honey blocks, players can make a small grass platform that moves back and forth. A redstone clock can then be connected to this platform, as well as a bone meal dispenser, to cause huge numbers of flowers to spawn and then get broken when the platform moves. This makes getting the wool for Minecraft mega builds much easier.

5) Snow farms

Snow farms are also very cheap to build (Image via Mojang)

Snowballs are an interesting material. They are used to make blocks and are useful for killing blazes, as they actually incur damage from these otherwise harmless projectiles. They are also dropped when using a shovel on the snow trail left behind by snow golems.

This all combines to make snow farms one of the lesser-known variants out there. Build a snow golem and position it so that it is trapped on the corner of a half slab over some blocks. This will cause it to technically be standing on them, respawning snow as it gets mined by players with shovels for snowballs. Since now golems aren't made much, and snow isn't needed often either, this farm is quite unknown.