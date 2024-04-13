Minecraft Championship (MCC) 36 date announced

The Minecraft Championship, or MCC for short, is a tournament that features some of the biggest names in content creation duking it out in a series of amazing Minecraft minigames. Organized by Scott Major and Noxcrew, MCC events manage to bring very different portions of the community together. It's strange seeing Hermitcraft Season 10 member Grian killing PvPer Dream, after all.

However, the MCC has been on a prolonged hiatus for the last five months, leaving the community in suspense regarding the future of the championship. Thankfully, though, it just put out a teaser video for Season 4, along with an announcement regarding when MCC 36 is happening.

Minecraft Championship 36 announcement and more

The announcement

The announcement doesn't technically refer to the upcoming event as MCC 36, opting for "MCC Season 4" instead. Noxcrew starts every season with a canon event, so unless a new type of canon event is introduced, this is MCC 36. And it's arriving on May 4, 2024.

The announcement trailer contains some interesting shots, featuring building challenges, obstacle-dodging minigames, and interesting-looking riptide-trident courses.

The first event of the new season will be on May 4, as mentioned in the video. This means that you have about three weeks until then, which is plenty of time to get caught up on some MCC highlights. You could watch them while also playing on one of Minecraft's best minigame servers to really feel like you're part of the action.

Community Reaction

The hype on X regarding MCC 36 is truly immense. There are also a ton of people who've participated in Minecraft Championship tournaments in the replies. Furthermore, the responses include Star Wars references since Noxcrew decided that MCC Season 4 was going to start on May 4.

The community on X isn't the only one excited to see MCC return, however. Reddit users on the MCC Subreddit also started freaking out after the announcement went live. The content drought regarding the Minecraft Championship is finally over, and the community is ecstatic to be drinking again.

What's next

Right at the end of the teaser video, it's mentioned that the teams for the event would be announced soon. That's the next step of the process: seeing which players are making a return and which ones aren't, as well as what the participating teams will look like.

Many of the best Minecraft YouTubers are still on the list of recurring or potentially active MCC players, so there's no shortage of exciting team combinations.