Minecraft fans can now expect to see official 1.21 snapshots

Version 1.21 is Minecraft's next major update. It's bringing with it a plethora of new and interesting content, including dangerous trial chambers filled with trial spawners and lootable vault blocks. It's also bringing new potions, the powerful Minecraft mace weapon, the breeze and bogged mobs, as well as fresh advancements.

The patch is also right around the corner and has been confirmed by Mojang to have a release date of mid-2024. Its approaching release date is only further implied by the recent release of the Armored Paws update, which was 1.20.5 on Java and 1.20.80 on Bedrock.

This suggests that players can now expect 1.21's content to exit experimental and enter snapshot territory soon. What that means exactly, as well as an overview of 1.21's content, can be found below.

What to expect from Snapshots

Snapshots should make 1.21 content much more stable (Image via Mojang)

The biggest change that snapshots for the upcoming version 1.21 will boast is that the new content will no longer be locked behind an experimental toggle. Instead, simply installing the snapshot and making a new world will give you access to the new 1.21 additions, such as trial chambers.

It's worth noting, however, that the cartographer's Minecraft villager trade for a trail chamber map is exclusive to the villager trading rebalance toggle right now. Given the fact that it's already been separated from the main 1.21 content, it's reasonable to assume that it will remain left out in snapshots, but only time will tell.

As the release of this major update is on the horizon and snapshots start to be released, players should also expect an official announcement regarding both the update's name and a specific launch date. However, Armored Paws didn't get its name until exceptionally late in development, so fans will have to wait and see.

An overview of Minecraft 1.21's content

Trial spawners are the only way to encounter the new breeze mob (Image via Mojang)

The main addition in 1.21 will be trial chambers. These large underground structures are the most difficult in terms of combat challenges. They have trial spawners within them that will drop items after their mobs are defeated. The loot can include vault keys, used to open vault blocks that can drop useful items. This includes enchanted books, diamonds, and tridents.

Update 1.21 will also have ominous trial chambers, which are activated by entering trial chambers with the bad omen Minecraft status effect applied. These are harder versions of regular trial chambers and have spawners that produce armored mobs and other entities.

Ominous vaults can only be opened with ominous keys, but they have amazing loot, including the heavy cores needed to make the mace mentioned earlier. You also stand a chance to get any of the new Minecraft mace enchantments in the form of books from ominous vaults.

The breeze is probably the cooler, mechanically, of the two new mobs (Image via Mojang)

1.21 will introduce four fresh potions, several advancements, and even two new mobs. The first entity to be revealed for the upcoming patch was the breeze. These strange elementals are very similar to the Nether's blaze but made of air.

The breeze will deal little damage but can knock players around with wind charges. The breeze rods they drop are needed to make maces, but they can also be turned into wind charges.

The second new mob is Minecraft's bogged skeleton variant. These are slower-firing, more fragile skeletons found in swamps. However, they are actually the game's deadliest skeletons, due to firing exclusively poisoned arrows. This poison is able to melt HP even through the best armor.

Bad Omen also received an update, getting a new symbol and now only being applied via consumable items. These items — known as ominous bottles — will be dropped by pillager captains, the same way bad omen used to work. However, they can also be found in trial chambers inside vault blocks.