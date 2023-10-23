Minecraft players who love building often run into resource shortages, at least in Survival Mode, where accessing them requires quite a bit of time and effort. Basic materials like wood, stone, glass, and more tend to be in high demand across a wide swath of different builds. Since this is the case, it's not a bad idea for players to set up entire farms for the basic resources they need.

The good news is that in Minecraft, just about any material or block can be farmed to some extent. Various farm designs also exist based on resource cost to set up, complexity, and overall production.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for the best farms to set them up for future build projects, there are more than a few that immediately come to mind.

Ten of the top farms for Minecraft builders who need more materials

10) Bamboo farm

Bamboo farms can be immensely helpful for the creation of scaffolding (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Sure, not every Minecraft player makes builds with bamboo blocks, but the resource is paramount in creating scaffolding. With the latter, you can climb high up into the sky box and build many different tall or floating creations since midair building isn't particularly easy in Survival Mode.

Fortunately, bamboo is a resilient and capable crop. As long as you plant it in the right environment, harvesting is super simple.

9) Wool farm

With just a few sheep, a wool farm can be incredibly helpful for Minecraft players (Image via Voltrox/YouTube)

Wool can be invaluable in countless Minecraft builds thanks to the many colors it can come in and its ability to be made into things like carpets, beds, paintings, and banners. Although simply shearing nearby sheep helps you accrue wool, it may be better to farm sheep by providing them with grass in an enclosure and shearing them automatically with dispensers.

This helps ensure that no matter what you need wool for, you have plenty of blocks to go around. You can even dye your sheep's wool to collect certain colors if needed.

8) Clay farm

A healthy clay farm can result in plenty of bricks and terracotta in Minecraft (Image via Potato_noir/YouTube)

Clay may not seem like the most important material for builders, but considering it can be used to make both bricks and terracotta, some creators could do worse than setting up a clay farm.

They can be a little tricky to set up, but having hundreds or thousands of clay balls to form into terracotta or standard bricks can be crucial for certain builds.

7) Piglin bartering farm (Nether Quartz)

Bartering with piglins can result in large yields of quartz in Minecraft (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Quartz is almost a necessity in countless modern builds, but getting enough of it can be difficult, depending on the scale of the project. Mining Nether quartz certainly gets the job done to a certain extent, but if you have gold ingots to spare, then using a piglin bartering farm is much more productive in the long run.

Not only are bartering farms great for racking up plenty of quartz, but they're a renewable source of it, so you won't have to worry about mining the Nether until it's emptied out.

6) Sand duplicator

Duping sand blocks can be fantastic for tropical builds and the creation of glass (Image via Hex - Gaming/ YouTube)

Although there's certainly enough sand in Minecraft worlds already, sometimes you need it when you're not building on a beach or a desert. Additionally, sand is the crucial component in creating glass, which is one of the most used materials for any build.

Duplicating blocks can be tricky, but by creating a scaled sand duper, you can make all the sand you need for your builds or you can smelt it into glass with just a little more effort.

5) Cobblestone generator/farm

Minecraft players can never get enough cobblestone (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Cobblestone is arguably the most-used Minecraft block in existence, and builders can always use more of it—not only to use as a building block but to smelt into stone blocks. Since this is the case, it's never a bad idea for builders to create at least a basic cobblestone generator so they don't have to spend quite as much time underground.

Moreover, there are a ton of cobblestone farm designs that use water, lava, and TNT duping to continuously create and destroy cobblestone. This way, you don't even have to waste your pickaxe durability.

4) Iron farm

Iron farms have become a staple among many Minecraft players, not just builders (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Iron is by far one of the most useful resources in the game, and iron blocks are foundational for many different builds, including ones with modern or science fiction themes. Due to this, creating an iron farm is useful not only for builders but also for Survival Mode in general by large.

Granted, a quality iron farm will require you to snag some villagers and zombies to get started, but this shouldn't be too difficult with a few leads or boats on standby.

3) Concrete farm

Even a small concrete farm can make enough for large Minecraft builds (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Concrete has grown to be one of the most useful building materials in the came thanks to the many different colors it can appear in as well as its sturdiness. It's no surprise that countless builds incorporate concrete in some form or fashion, so creating a concrete farm is a fantastic idea for prospective builders.

The good news is that even a small-scale concrete farm is more than capable of generating enough product to keep you happy. However, building an automated farm may be preferred to save you some tool durability in the long run.

2) Wood farm

Even simple wood farms should keep players stocked with the logs and planks they need (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Wood is one of the most basic and universal materials in the game. Fortunately, trees are incredibly easy to grow at scale, and it doesn't take much knowledge to create a thriving tree farm that can provide a renewable source of wooden log blocks for the future.

Obviously, there are countless designs to choose from, but a basic tree farm will get the job done until you are ready to move on to an automated wood farm.

1) Stone farm/generator

Stone generators provide the most basic of all Minecraft resources (Image via Mysticat/YouTube)

If you are tired of smelting cobblestone into stone, you can simply cut out the middleman and create a stone generator instead. With the right manipulation of lava and water, you can create ordinary stone as easily as you could cobblestone, and this factor works at scale in case you have lofty build ambitions.

Put plainly, you can never have enough stone blocks in Minecraft. It's simply too useful of a building material to ignore, so having at least one stone generator is just good practice in a given world or server.