The boats in Minecraft are one of the most versatile transportation and exploration methods in the game, offering players the freedom to travel across biomes and complete their yearning for the mines across the overworld. These nifty devices can be crafted easily, and apart from the obvious use, it has a few other tricks up their sleeve.

Here are 5 ways to use boats in Minecraft.

Ways you can use boats in Minecraft

1) Travel on water

The boats in Minecraft are primarily used for traveling across waterbodies and large waterlogged areas in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The most common use of the boats in Minecraft is a method of transportation, allowing players to travel across water. Players can easily craft a boat with five planks and navigate through the watery segments in the overworld, making exploration easier.

Players can also craft a boat with chest to travel to different areas of their world to mine or collect resources and then bring it back to their base. Paired with the bundles, this is a nifty way for players to farm items and expand or grow with ease. Additionally, players can use the upcoming leads update to leash multiple boats together and create a convoy while travelling.

2) Move villagers

The boats can be used to easily move villagers and get them from one place to another with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from being a great method of transportation, the boats in Minecraft are an ingenious way to move villagers and get them to your desired base or area. Simply collide a boat with the mob to pop it inside, and you can then drag it or move it to your desired area.

This is a great feature for players who create mob or item farms that require villagers or job blocks to function. Rather than trying to herd them to a specific location, the boats offer a simpler and easier solution. Multiple boats can also be leashed to carry many villagers at once, making it a great way to relocate entire villages if players need to.

3) Trapping mobs and eliminating them

Trapping and eliminating mobs is one of the most unique uses of the boats in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The boats in Minecraft have another unique feature that allows players to essentially trap mobs in them, making it easier for them to eliminate them. This is a popular method to eliminate the enderman since it has a notorious habit of teleporting and dealing devastating damage.

Simply position the boat so that mobs collide with it and get trapped inside. While some players use methods like pushing the mob, others have used water streams and nether portals to funnel them accurately.

4) Ice sliding on ice blocks

The boats in Minecraft offer a unique mechanic that allows players to slide across ice blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another essential use of boats in Minecraft is that they can be used to slide across ice blocks in the game. This unique mechanic offers players a fun and engaging way to traverse the icy biomes and cover large distances with relative ease.

Players can launch a boat on the ice and simply move forward or backward to slide and drift across the ice. It's a seamless and fun way for them to cross great distances with ease. This is also a great feature for fun races and competitions with friends and teammates in servers or SMPs.

5) Move mobs using the happy ghast

You can use the boats in Minecraft to easily move mobs across great distances with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming summer drop is set to revamp the use of boats in a major way, offering players an enhanced level of control and functionality. The update is set to add the happy ghast and a major overhaul to leads, both of which can work in tandem with the boats in Minecraft.

As part of the update, players will be able to leash boats to the happy ghast and then pick up and transport mobs using them. They will need to navigate and collide the attached boat with their desired mob to pick it up and carry it. This is great for players who wish to move mobs or cattle like cows, sheep, and pigs across waterbodies or get them to different parts of the world.

