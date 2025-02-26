Admetus-D god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Admetus-D is one of the Legendary weapons added to the world drop pool in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Void Scout Rifle comes from the High Impact Framed archetype family, similar to that of the Jade Rabbit Exotic, Polaris Lance, Transfiguration, and more.

Having a powerful high-range weapon with a strong base is important in activities such as Grandmaster Nightfall, or competitive PvP. Admetus-D can fill every role a player can ask for.

This article lists the best perks recommended on the Ademetus-D for PvE and PvP.

Admetus-D PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Admetus-D god roll in PvE (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks that are considered god roll in Admetus-D for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Repulsor Brace for gaining an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets.

for gaining an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets. Withering Gaze for inflicting a weakening debuff on a target after aiming the weapon for a short while.

The aforementioned combination can be helpful for general use, especially against PvE-challenging elites and mini-bosses. You can even use this weapon against major bosses to weaken them, and then switch to your Heavy gear.

For clearing minor mobs, having Demolarize in place of Withering Gaze is recommended.

Precision Instrument is another great replacement in the fourth column for dealing damage to powerful combatants.

Admetus-D PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Admetus-D PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks that are considered god roll in Admetus-D for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. High Caliber Rounds for increased Range and moderate flinch on targets.

for increased Range and moderate flinch on targets. Repulsor Brace for gaining an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets.

for gaining an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets. Withering Gaze for inflicting a weakening debuff on a target after aiming the weapon for a short while.

Admetus-D is one of the rare weapons that has the same god roll for both PvE and PvP. Hence, getting one combination should benefit you in all activities.

The reason behind choosing this specific combination for PvP is simple. You can inflict a weakening debuff on any Guardian by aiming the weapon, and then gain an overshield if you happen to defeat that same target. This will grant you damage mitigation against other players.

However, if you do not want an overshield, and would like to go for a few lethal stats, then To the Pain, Rapid Hit, Lone Wolf, or even Keep Away, will work as alternatives in the third column.

Closing Time and Precision Instrument are some of the perks that can be used in the fourth column as well.

How to get Admetus-D in Destiny 2?

Admetus-D is associated with the world loot pool, meaning it can randomly drop anywhere in the game. However, some locations you can target include Legendary Engrams, Gunsmith Engrams, Lost Sector chests, Dares of Eternity, Tome of Want, or Tonic recipes.

