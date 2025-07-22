Ahab Char god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Ahab Char is a Rapid Fire Framed Auto Rifle added as a new gear piece in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Like many new weapons, this specific gear piece can be farmed from one particular place within the Portal. However, before delving into all that, it is essential to understand the nature of the weapon. Ahab Char is a Solar weapon that fires at 720 rounds per minute, making it one of the fastest shooting Auto Rifles in the game.

This article lists the best perks for Ahab Char in PvE and PvP.

Ahab Char PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of recommended perks for Ahab Char in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Heal Clip for gaining a healing buff through Cure upon defeating enemies.

for gaining a healing buff through Cure upon defeating enemies. Burning Ambition for dealing Scorch upon dealing sustained damage to enemies. Dealing damage to a Scorched target inflicts the Scorch debuff.

Proximity Power is a decent utility perk that can be picked as an alternative for melee builds. For more damage, Swashbuckler and Kill Clip are recommended.

Ahab Char PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of recommended perks for Ahab Char in PvP:

Small Bore for increased Stability and Range on the weapon.

for increased Stability and Range on the weapon. Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.

for more Stability and Range. Perpetual Motion for increased Stability and reload speed while the user is moving.

for increased Stability and reload speed while the user is moving. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kills.

Heal Clip is a great alternative for a quick heal in tight situations, alongside Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy with low health.

How to get Ahab Char in Destiny 2

Ahab Char Auto Rifle is part of the Crucible Ops playlist within the Portal.

Ahab Char in Destiny 2 Crucible Ops loot pool (Image via Bungie)

Complete any activity from the Crucible Ops, including Control or Cutting Edge, and the weapon has a chance to drop upon the completion of the activity.

