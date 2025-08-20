Aisha's Embrace updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Aisha's Embrace Void Scout Rifle has returned with new perks in the Destiny 2 Trials loot pool. The Rapid Fire framed weapon excels in all activities, as its increased fire rate yields greater potency everywhere, ultimately leading to multiple synergies and perks that become viable in the long run.

While the weapon made its mark with the initial release, the reissued version has some new combinations that make it even more powerful.

This article lists the best perks on the Void Scout Rifle, Aisha's Embrace, for PvE and PvP.

Aisha's Embrace PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are considered the best in the reissued version of Aisha's Embrace in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Demoralize for spreading a weakening burst after defeating enemies.

for spreading a weakening burst after defeating enemies. Destabilizing Rounds for spreading a Volatile burst after defeating enemies.

For handling elites in high-tier content, get Withering Gaze for weakening any target at will, alongside Precision Instrument for progressively increased damage with sustained precision hits.

Aisha's Embrace PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are considered the best in the reissued version of Aisha's Embrace in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Keep Away for increased Range and reload speed when no enemies are nearby.

for increased Range and reload speed when no enemies are nearby. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Eye of the Storm is a decent alternative, with Sword Logic as the damage alternative in the fourth column.

How to get Aisha's Embrace in Destiny 2?

Aisha's Embrace is an exclusive weapon from the Trials of Osiris PvP activity.

Trials of Osiris loot pool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Completing matches, regardless of wins or losses, has a chance to drop this weapon. However, for the Adept version, look for the featured weapon in a given week, and then reach the Lighthouse.

