All Agraios Hobgoblin boss mechanic changes in Epic Desert Perpetual of Destiny 2

The Epic Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2 is perhaps the most challenging piece of endgame that players have gotten. From altered mechanics to a near-impossible final boss fight, Bungie left no stone unturned while designing this activity. However, most mechanics from the normal version remained the same while getting added to newer ones.

This article goes over the Hobgoblin boss encounter in the Epic Desert Perpetual.

Note: This article assumes you have full knowledge of the mechanics in normal Desert Perpetual. Readers will only find the changes made in the Epic version below.

Encounter mechanic changes in the Agraios boss fight of Epic Desert Perpetual in Destiny 2

Before going into the primary mechanics, it is important to know about the recurring ones throughout the Raid. Note that the order in which you defeat the first three bosses will determine the mechanic you may encounter in the final fight. Furthermore, some mechanics from one encounter will appear in the next one.

For example, the Hydra boss encounter has a small interaction where players can get detained by Vex seekers. If you run the Hydra fight first and then the Hobgoblin fight, you will face the seekers during the Hobgoblin fight, too. However, this will not be the case if you go for Hobgoblin first. But, some mechanic in the Hobgoblin fight will then appear in whichever boss you pick next.

The changes in the Hobgoblin fight:

To start, the boss now has an extended last-stand mechanic. Each ring within the arena has a flask attached to it, alongside a giant ring at its center. These flasks can also be found in each console located underneath the boss platform as well. In short, the rings and the console will accept players who are carrying a specific Chronon color. Passing through a ring with a different color will mean instant death for that player.

Flask attached to ring in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

So, a player gathers a color Chronon, passes through the main ring, and by doing so, reveals the color on the flasks attached to the other rings. Then, that player passes through those rings with the colors matching the Chronon they are carrying. The color on the consoles shows the color of Chronon that will drop from nearby enemies.

During the normal damage phase, the boss will teleport up to its platform and will stay there for the duration of the fight, forcing you to get Range-centric DPS weapons.

In the final stand, the boss will send out three copies near the three consoles under the upper platforms. Each copy will have a specific name based on the counting buff, and the players with the respective buffs matching the names must defeat these copies.

Boss copy for the Cyclical buff in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Llama YT)

For example, players with Cyclical Temporality must find the copy named "Made Cyclical" to defeat. Break into three teams of two to do this part.

Once all three copies are killed, head back to the main boss in the middle to kill it.

