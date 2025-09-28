All Epoptes Hydra boss mechanic changes in Epic Desert Perpetual of Destiny 2

The Epic Desert Perpetual has finally been completed for the first time in Destiny 2. The overall activity took several players by surprise, as Bungie added quite a few mechanics on top of the existing ones, alongside a whole new encounter. The final encounter is quite possibly the toughest challenge in the game's history, where players must coordinate with their teammates and defeat the final boss.

This article lists the changes made in the Epic version of the Desert Perpetual Raid from the normal one, specifically the Epoptes boss fight. We assume you have already completed The Desert Perpetual in normal mode once and are accustomed to the mechanics of all encounters.

Encounter changes in the Destiny 2 Epic Desert Perpetual Raid

Before going into each encounter, note that the final boss fight and the mechanics are completely different. You will face three bosses from the previous encounters, and the order of the mechanics you will be using to defeat them in the final encounter will depend on the order in which you go through the Raid.

For example, if you defeat the Hydra boss first, followed by the Wyvern, and the Hobgoblin, you have to do the mechanics of the Hydra, then the Wyvern, and finally the Hobgoblin in the final encounter.

Here are all the changes made to the Hydra boss encounter:

Epoptes Hydra boss:

In the inner room, there will be two glowing eyes in the wall. Outside each room, there will be six eyes just on top of the doorway. The player in the inner room calls out the two glowing eyes, and following that call, the player outside shoots the eyes above the doorway. The outside player will only see one glowing eye, and they will call that out.

Eyes over the doorway in Destiny 2 Epic Raid (Image via Bungie/Aegis YT)

Hearing the call, the players inside will shoot the eye on the Hydra's shield. Upon shooting an eye, a Vex seeker will spawn to detain the player. Additionally, during boss DPS, two players will be teleported to the two rooms.

Two glowing eyes in the inner rooms of Destiny 2 Epic Raid (Image via Bungie/AegisYT)

After a while, the players in the rooms will break all the eyes on the Hydra, and will be teleported outside.

Now, the main boss will have four shields, instead of two. The players who just came outside should be looking at the glowing eyes and destroying those shields.

