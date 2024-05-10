All Exotic Class Item perks in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Aside from the Prismatic, Destiny 2 is set to revolutionize character builds with the new Exotic Class Items. This is the only piece of gear left untouched by Bungie for its Exotic variant. Hence, starting with The Final Shape, the Exotic Class Items will get a place in a player's build, as they will hold the power of two Exotics in one.

The recent blog post from Bungie went into further detail about each armor perk that will become available in the Class Items. To summarize, players can expect one Class Item to have two random Exotic perks from the active, or other classes. For example, a Class Item of Warlock can combine Assassin's Cowl/Star Eater Scales, Ophidian Aspect/Verity's Brow, and more.

Destiny 2 Exotic Class Item perks announced for The Final Shape

Before going into the perks, players should become aware of the sources of their drops. Each piece will be farmable and can drop from an activity after the Raid World First. Hence, the perks below will be randomized on an Exotic Class Item piece, much like a Legendary weapon.

Here is a list of every Exotic perk available in the upcoming Class Items for every class:

1) Hunter

Hunter Exotic Class Item in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The available perks on the Hunter's Exotic Class Item, Essentialism, are as follows:

1st column: Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Ophidian (Ophidian Aspect), Spirit of the Dragon (Dragon's Shadow), Spirit of Galanor (Shards of Galanor), Spirit of Foetracer (Foetracer), Spirit of Caliban (Caliban's Hands), Spirit of Renewal (Renewal Grasps)

Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Ophidian (Ophidian Aspect), Spirit of the Dragon (Dragon's Shadow), Spirit of Galanor (Shards of Galanor), Spirit of Foetracer (Foetracer), Spirit of Caliban (Caliban's Hands), Spirit of Renewal (Renewal Grasps) 2nd column: Spirit of the Star Eater (Star-Eater Scales), Spirit of the Synthoceps (Synthoceps), Spirit of Verity (Verity's Brow), Spirit of the Cyrtarachne (Cyrtarachne's Facade), Spirit of Gyrfalcon (Gyrfalcon's Hauberk), Spirit of the Liar (Liar's Handshake), Spirit of the Wormhusk (Wormhusk Crown), Spirit of the Coyote (The Sixth Coyote).

2) Titan

Titan Exotic Class Item in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The available perks on the Titan's Exotic Class Item, Stoicism, are as follows:

1st column: Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Hoarfrost (Hoarfrost Z), Spirit of the Eternal Warrior (Eternal Warrior), Spirit of the Abeyant (Abeyant Leap), Spirit of the Bear (Ursa Furiosa),

Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Hoarfrost (Hoarfrost Z), Spirit of the Eternal Warrior (Eternal Warrior), Spirit of the Abeyant (Abeyant Leap), Spirit of the Bear (Ursa Furiosa), 2nd column: Spirit of the Star Eater (Star-Eater Scales), Spirit of the Synthoceps (Synthoceps), Spirit of Contact (Point of Contact Braces), Spirit of Scars (Precious Scars), Spirit of Horn (Khepri's Horn), Spirit of Alpha Lupi (Crest of Alpha Lupi), Spirit of Armamentarium (Armamentarium).

3) Warlock

Warlock Exotic Class Item in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The available perks on the Warlock's Exotic Class Item, Solipsism, are as follows:

1st column: Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Ophidian (Ophidian Aspect), Spirit of the Stag (The Stag), Spirit of Filaments (Sacent Filaments), Spirit of the Nectotic (Necrotic Grip), Spirit of Osmiomancy (Osmiomancy's Gloves), Spirit of Apotheosis (Apotheosis Veil)

Spirit of an Assassin (Assassin's Cowl), Spirit of the Inmost Light (Heart of Inmost Light), Spirit of the Ophidian (Ophidian Aspect), Spirit of the Stag (The Stag), Spirit of Filaments (Sacent Filaments), Spirit of the Nectotic (Necrotic Grip), Spirit of Osmiomancy (Osmiomancy's Gloves), Spirit of Apotheosis (Apotheosis Veil) 2nd column: Spirit of the Star Eater (Star-Eater Scales), Spirit of the Synthoceps (Synthoceps), Spirit of Verity (Verity's Brow), Spirit of Vesper (Vesper's Radius), Spirit of Harmony (Mantle of Battle Harmony), Spirit of Starfire (Starfire Protocol), Spirit of the Swarm (Swarmers), Spirit of the Claw (Claw of Ahamkara)

Bungie has confirmed that each Destiny 2 Exotic perk will have the same effect, while having some tunings to their utility/damage, possibly a nerf to keep things balanced.

